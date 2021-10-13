Are they or aren’t they? 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina ended their journey on season 4 with an engagement following a second proposal — which Malina said yes to after turning down Paschel’s first proposal. Unfortunately, fans did not get a status update on the couple during the season 4 tell-all, as they were not invited to film amid Paschel’s ongoing criminal case. Keep scrolling below to find out if Paschel and Malina are still together and get details about what’s happened since cameras stopped rolling on their story line.

Paschel Confirms His Legal Issues Prevented Them From Filming the Tell-All

In June 2020, Paschel addressed his absence from the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 tell-all during an Instagram Live with his rep, Rocco Straz.

“I’m not sad that I wasn’t on it,” Paschel said at the time, hinting that Malina chose not to participate either out of solidarity. “The mentality of keeping me off the tell-all because somebody said something is the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard in my life,” he added, claiming his innocence. “I want my court case to be over with, and as soon as my court case is over with, then my life will proceed. My life is going fine now, don’t think that I’m holding back on anything. But it’s the ‘he said, she said crap.’ But I’m prepared. I did my homework, and I’m — I was the one who was there, you know.”

In a message to fans via her Instagram Story that same month, Malina hinted that they planned to return to the show sometime in the near future to share a full update and “the truth” about their story line.

What Did Geoffrey Paschel Do?

Ahead of the premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4. Paschel made headlines as he was awaiting a criminal trial for charges stemming from an arrest following an alleged domestic violence incident with his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson, in June 2019.

Geoffrey Paschel Was Found Guilty of All Charges

While Paschel maintained his innocence in the months leading up to his trial, he was found guilty of all charges — aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence and interference with an emergency call — in October 2021.

TLC

Malina Returns to the United States

Malina visited America while filming season 4, as she surprised Paschel at his home in Tennessee after she turned down his first proposal during his trip to her native Russia, which was filmed in November 2019. But she returned to the U.S. sometime in December 2020, which she confirmed after months of fan speculation in April 2021.

“Right now, I’m staying in Pensacola,” she captioned a photo of herself at the Florida-based beach on April 26, while confirming she had been in the states for about four months at the time. “Not living here, just visiting (still on my tourist Visa). It’s the longest trip of my life.”

At the time, she was not living with Paschel, as he lives at his home in Tennessee. But fans speculated that even though they were not living together in the same state, Malina and Paschel were very much still together, as they were reportedly spotted together in Vail, Colorado, in April and were reportedly seen together at a Taco Festival in Knoxville, Tennessee in July. Following the news of Paschel’s guilty verdict, Malina deactivated her Instagram.

Natalie Mordovtseva Hints Paschel and Malina Are Still Together

Malina and Paschel’s friend and fellow 90 Day Fiancé costar Natalie Mordovtseva dropped a major clue about their relationship status. One day after Paschel was found guilty, Mordovtseva took to her Instagram Story to share a message of support for Paschel — while also sharing a photo of him and Malina looking cozy and loved up.

“I couldn’t believe yesterday [sic] tv news,” Mordovtseva captioned a photo of her with Paschel, Malina, and a group of friends at dinner. “I will pray for you [folded hands emoji] @geoffreypaschel. #everythingwillbeok.”

Courtesy of Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram

Malina and Mordovtseva became friends on social media after connecting over their shared experience of being on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, but they didn’t meet in person until May 2021. The photo of Paschel and Malina, where Paschel had his arm around Malina as she sat close next to him, seemed to have been taken in the spring or summer 2021.

Mordovtseva also seemingly doubled down on her defense of Paschel and Malina’s love. According to a screenshot of a post captured by 90 Day Fiancé blogger 90 Day The Melanated Way, Mordovtseva shared a screenshot of an article about her friendship with Malina via Instagram on October 12, 2021.

“I love this girl and I will always be on her side no matter what,” Mordovtseva reportedly wrote in the caption. “You can kill me for this. I don’t care. #she #was #happy #with #him #im #not #objectif [sic].”

Shortly after sharing that post, Mordovtseva also deactivated her Instagram account.