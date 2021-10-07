90 Day Fiancé alum Geoffrey Paschel has been found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence and interference with an emergency call.

The TLC alum took the stand to testify in his own defense at his assault trial on Thursday, October 7, for a domestic dispute incident involving his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson, in June 2019. Paschel and Wilson started dating in 2017 and parted ways the following year, in 2018.

Wilson alleged in an affidavit obtained by CourtTV that he “grabbed her by the neck and slammed her head against a wall” after getting into a dispute. She apparently went over to a neighbor’s home, where police met up with her to discuss what happened.

Though officers noticed “bruises” and “abrasions” on Wilson at the time, Paschel had maintained his innocence and insisted the injuries were “self-inflicted.”

Paschel’s bail was ultimately revoked by a judge after the guilty verdict, and the former reality TV star was taken into custody by the Knox County Sheriff, according to CourtTV, which reported that is where he will remain until his sentencing hearing that is scheduled for December 3, 2021.

News previously broke that Paschel was facing assault accusations before season 4 of Before the 90 Days even aired. Although he went on to appear in the episodes with his two love interests Varya Malina and Mary Wallace, the allegations prevented him from appearing on the following tell-all special.

“I’m not sad that I wasn’t on it,” Paschel said during an Instagram Live with Rocco Straz, costar Lisa Hamme’s rep, in June 2020. “The mentality of keeping me off the tell-all because somebody said something is the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard in my life. … I want my court case to be over with, and as soon as my court case is over with, then my life will proceed.”

Malina also shared a video about her absence around that time, explaining via Instagram Stories, “I’m not the right person to ask that question because that was kind of … not only my decision.” She even addressed breakup rumors, adding, “Be patient please and stay tuned. You will know the truth. I don’t like to hide something about my life.”