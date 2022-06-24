Former 90 Day Fiancé star Geoffrey Paschel appeared in court on Friday, June 24, In Touch can confirm. Paschel attended a hearing for his case after filing a motion for retrial after he was found guilty and sentenced to 18 years in prison on domestic violence charges.

At the hearing, his motion for a retrial was denied and he was given 30 days to appeal.

As In Touch previously reported, Paschel, 44, filed a motion seeking a retrial in February. The filing came four days after his 18-year sentence and conviction on charges of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with emergency calls for an alleged incident involving his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson, in June 2019.

Paschel grabbed Wilson’s neck, slammed her head against a wall and “refused to let her leave her residence” during the alleged altercation, according to the affidavit obtained by In Touch. During his arrest, Paschel told responding officers that Wilson’s visible injuries were actually “self-inflicted.”

The Tennessee native made headlines for his domestic violence case just weeks before he made his reality TV debut on season 4 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. At the time, he documented his love story with long-distance girlfriend, Varya Malina. The couple ended up getting engaged on the season finale, but the pending court case led both Paschel and the Russia native, 30, to not be invited to film the tell-all in 2020.

At the time, Paschel confirmed that his legal trouble is what led to his absence from the reunion and maintained his innocence. “I’m not sad that I wasn’t on it,” Paschel said during a June 2020 Instagram Live. “The mentality of keeping me off the tell-all because somebody said something is the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard in my life. I want my court case to be over with, and as soon as my court case is over with, then my life will proceed. My life is going fine now, don’t think that I’m holding back on anything. But it’s the ‘he said, she said crap.’ But I’m prepared. I did my homework, and I’m — I was the one who was there, you know.”

Amid his domestic violence case and trial, Malina has since moved from Russia to the United States and has been living in Paschel’s home in Tennessee. She’s been vocal on social media about her support for Paschel as he remains in custody at the Northeast Correctional Complex in Mountain City, Tennessee. In April, she took to Instagram to share her experience visiting Paschel in jail.

“The first visitation was so emotionally exhausting, but it was worth every minute nevertheless. We both had that same feeling as at the airport in Russia, when we met for the first time. I jumped and cried as he smiled and joked about hugging me like my father 🥹,” Malina wrote in her caption of a series of loved-up throwback photos of her and her fiancé. “I planned to go live right after the visitation, but couldn’t find any energy to share it with you. I felt that the best thing for my mental health was to hide to some invisible place, where no one can see or hear me and Vice versa.”

“Ultimately, after a good sleep and nice talk with the family and my close friends, I feel fresh, recovered and ready for the second day of my visitation,” she continued. “Thank you so much for all of your support. I was amazed this morning at how sweet and thoughtful your messages are. Much love and appreciation 🙏🏻 #90dayfiance #geoffreyandvarya.”