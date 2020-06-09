90 Day Fiance’s Varya Malina Addresses Not Being on the Tell-All With Geoffrey: ‘You Will Know the Truth’

Keeping it under wraps. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Varya Malina finally addressed the elephant in the room, shedding some light on why she didn’t appear in part 1 and 2 of the tell-all with Geoffrey Paschel in a new video.

“Hey guys I’m back in the city and I’m about to work a little at my radio station. I know you all ask me the same question,” the season 4 star, 30, began via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 9. “I can’t say anything about that,” she cryptically added. “I’m not the right person to ask that question because that was kind of … not only my decision.”

While she didn’t go into detail about why they were no-shows, the TLC alum confirmed viewers will get the full story about their relationship in the near future. “Be patient please and stay tuned,” she continued. “You will know the truth. I don’t like to hide something about my life.”

Fans couldn’t help but notice Varya and Geoffrey were missing from the highly anticipated specials. The single dad later confirmed his assault charges were to blame, and hinted Varya opted to skip because he wasn’t going to be there.

The 42-year-old said he was “not sad” about missing the event during a follow-up Instagram Live with Rocco Straz, costar Lisa Hamme’s rep. “The mentality of keeping me off the tell-all because somebody said something is the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard in my life. … I want my court case to be over with, and as soon as my court case is over with, then my life will proceed,” he dished.

Geoffrey’s legal woes aren’t over yet following his charges for alleged aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with an emergency call and vandalism.

“Obviously there’s a chance that I’m still together with Varya, or even with Mary. Whomever,” the reality star said about his love triangle. “To leave [viewers] like that and then tell me that I’m not allowed to say anything is really strange unless they have bigger plans, which I’m not aware of.”

In recent episodes, Geoffrey popped the question to Varya a second time and she said yes after previously denying his proposal in Russia. However, Mary hinted she and Geoffrey may have reconciled after the show stopped filming.

Luckily, we’ll find out their relationship status very soon since Varya and Geoffrey have teased their own tell-all.