90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Varya Malina confirmed she has been in the United States for four months while sharing a life update following her love triangle with Geoffrey Paschel and Mary Wallace.

“Right now, I’m staying in Pensacola,” the season 4 alum, 30, shared next to a photo of herself at the Florida-based beach on Monday, April 26. “Not living here, just visiting (still on my tourist Visa). It’s the longest trip of my life.”

Courtesy Varya Malina/Instagram

Varya hinted that she’s received a lot of inquiries about how she is able to afford staying in America, noting that she found a “simple” solution which allowed her to continue her travels. “I sold my apartment in Russia,” the TLC star shared, revealing it was worth the sacrifice to her. “Just decided that I don’t want to do any renovations. I prefer seeing the world rather than [staying] in four walls.”

The wedding planner told her followers that she has “no regrets” about her decision because she can still pay for her medical expenses. “You know, health is more important than money … Apparently, soon I’ll go through another ‘small surgery’ and hopefully the last one. Wish me good luck,” she added.

As for her relationship status with Geoffrey, 42, Varya has kept mum on the subject ever since they did not appear on the season 4 tell-all in 2020.

Courtesy of Geoffrey Paschel/Instagram; Courtesy of Varya Malina/Instagram

Mary, however, did address her own romance with the fitness enthusiast in a now-deleted Instagram Live a few months ago. “No, I am not with Geoffrey. No, I do not want to be with Geoffrey. No, that [has] ended, it has been over for a very long time, longer than you guys think that it is,” she shared in the clip uploaded on February 4, 2021. “Second of all, Geoffrey and I are not even friends anymore.”

Geoffrey originally joined the cast with Varya, who was his long-distance girlfriend at the time. After traveling to Russia to meet her in person, the Knoxville, Tennessee, native proposed at the end of his trip, but Varya declined. He ended up moving on with friend-turned-love interest Mary, but ultimately invested his energy into pursuing a romance with Varya. Before Varya was set to return home, he popped the question to her again — and she said yes.

As of now, it’s unclear if Varya and Geoffrey are still together.