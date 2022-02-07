90 Day Fiancé alum Geoffrey Paschel has filed a motion seeking a retrial following his 18-year sentence and conviction on domestic assault charges, In Touch can confirm.

Paschel, 44, has a new hearing scheduled on April 14, 2022, according to an update in the Knox County Sheriff’s database, which is when a judge will rule on his motion for a retrial.

Court TV

On February 3, the former Before the 90 Days star was sentenced to nearly two decades behind bars without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with emergency calls for an incident involving his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson, in June 2019.

During the incident, Paschel grabbed her neck, slammed her head against a wall and “refused to let her leave her residence,” according to the affidavit obtained by In Touch. That day, Paschel told responding officials upon his arrest that Wilson’s visible injuries were actually “self-inflicted.”

District Attorney Charme Allen has since reacted to the reality star’s sentencing in a statement to E! News on February 3, stating, “With the sentence in this case, no other victims will be abused by this offender for a long time.”

However, Paschel’s attorney, Greg Isaacs, said they were still planning to fight the case despite the verdict.

“Geoffrey Paschel continues to maintain his innocence and intends to file a motion for a new trial in the very near future. Afterward, our firm intends to pursue an appeal on Geoffrey Paschel’s behalf,” Isaacs told the outlet.

On the day of his sentencing, Paschel’s former Before the 90 Days costars and love interests, Varya Malina and Mary Wallace, were seen showing support in court.

Courtesy Geoffrey Paschel/Instagram

Wallace later addressed claims that she was removed from the courtroom over blowing her ex a kiss.

“Yes, I did get kicked out of the courtroom because I blew Geoffrey a kiss. Then the bailiff came over and said that he didn’t want anyone speaking to Geoffrey or any of that … so, no one was to speak to him,” Wallace, 37, said in a video shared by @steventheskoodilypoop on Instagram, noting she was just trying to be there for her friend. “They kept making him turn around; he wasn’t even allowed to look at us. So, that’s pretty much what happened.”

Malina, Paschel’s off-again, on-again girlfriend, who moved into his Tennessee abode after his guilty verdict in October 2021, also sounded off via social media and revealed she was remaining optimistic for him.

“To be honest, we didn’t expect much from this sentencing. 18 years?” the radio personality wrote. “Alright, we passed the bottom, that means there’s only one way up! The grounds for the appeal became even stronger.”