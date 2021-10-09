On his side? 90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva showed support to fellow costar Geoffrey Pashcel after he was found guilty of all charges stemming from a domestic violence incident with his ex-fiancée. Mordovtseva also shared a major clue that hints that Paschel and current fiancée Varya Malina may still be together.

“I couldn’t believe yesterday [sic] tv news,” Mordovtseva, 37, captioned a photo of her with Pashcel, 41, Malina, 32, and a group of friends at dinner. “I will pray for you [folded hands emoji] @geoffreypaschel. #everythingwillbeok.”

Courtesy of Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram

In the snap, the Tennessee native sat next to Malina, and Pachel wrapped his arm around the Russian brunette beauty. They seemed loved up and very much a couple in the photo, despite breakup rumors. Mordovtseva sat across from them, smiling wide in a yellow dress.

The image seemed to have been taken recently, as Malina and Mordovtseva met in May after Mordovtseva’s split from her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, around the 2020 holidays. Following their breakup, Mordovtseva was living in Seattle, Washington, with a friend before she relocated to Tampa, Florida, in April. Malina had been living in Pensacola, Florida, after being in America for about “four months,” she revealed at the time.

Since Malina is originally from Russia and Mordovtseva is originally from Ukraine and they both have been on 90 Day Fiancé, they hit it off as friends. They met each other for the first time at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios. Judging from the timing of Mordovtseva and Malina’s friendship, the photo with Paschel seems to have been taken either in the spring or summer of 2021. Mordovtseva also seems to have a close friendship with Paschel, as the two appeared in a viral TikTok together in April.

Paschel and Malina made their franchise debut on season 4 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, while Youngquist and Mordovtseva debuted on 90 Day Fiancé season 7, then went on to star in 90 Day Fiancé season 8 and season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Paschel and Malina got engaged at the end of their season, but due to Paschel’s pending criminal case, they were not invited to film at the season 4 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days tell-all. It appeared the couple were hopeful to return for another season following Paschel’s trial.

“I’m not sad that I wasn’t on it,” Paschel said during an Instagram Live with Rocco Straz, costar Lisa Hamme’s rep, in June 2020. “The mentality of keeping me off the tell-all because somebody said something is the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard in my life. … I want my court case to be over with, and as soon as my court case is over with, then my life will proceed.”

It is rumored that Malina came to the states in December 2020 to be with Paschel, but the couple has since sparked split speculation prior to his criminal trial as she’s been living in Florida while he’s been living in Tennessee.

On Thursday, October 7, Paschel was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence and interference with an emergency call in relation to a domestic dispute incident involving his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson, in June 2019. A judge revoked Paschel’s bail and he was immediately taken into custody by the Knox County Sheriff. He will remain in jail until his sentencing hearing, which is set for December 3, 2021.