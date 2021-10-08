90 Day Fiancé alum Geoffrey Paschel’s fianceé, Varya Malina, seemingly deactivated her Instagram account amid news of his guilty verdict.

The season 4 Before the 90 Days personality’s content has been unavailable since Paschel, 41, appeared in court on Thursday, October 7, for his assault trial over a dispute with his former fianceé Kristen Wilson in June 2019.

Courtesy Varya Malina/Instagram

After a reported three-hour jury deliberation, Paschel was found guilty of kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with an emergency call.

After looking down in disappointment, his other ex Mary Wallace, who appeared in season 4 with Malina and Paschel, was seen wiping away tears before cops escorted him away. Paschel was taken into custody in Knox County, Tennessee, where he will remain until his December 3 sentencing hearing.

It’s unknown if Paschel and Malina are still together after getting engaged at the end of their season following his love triangle with Wallace.

However, Wallace confirmed her split from the former TV personality in February 2021 and went public with a new boyfriend in June.

Because of the criminal charges against him, TLC did not allow Paschel to appear at the season 4 tell-all to share a life update, which he addressed during an Instagram Live with Rocco Straz, costar Lisa Hamme’s rep, in June 2020.

“I’m not sad that I wasn’t on it,” Paschel said about his absence at the reunion. “The mentality of keeping me off the tell-all because somebody said something is the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard in my life. … I want my court case to be over with, and as soon as my court case is over with, then my life will proceed.”

Discovery+

Rumors have been swirling that Malina came to the United States in 2020 in hopes to continue her relationship with Paschel, although it seems they may have split before his trial.

Malina has been staying in Florida while Paschel resides in Knoxville, Tennessee, where Wallace’s Instagram bio states she has been staying as well. Wallace also wiped her social media profile clean amid news of Paschel’s guilty verdict.

In April 2021, Malina revealed that she had been spending time in Pensacola after her stint on the show ended. “Not living here, just visiting (still on my tourist Visa),” the reality star explained at the time. “It’s the longest trip of my life.”