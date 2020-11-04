Together or not? 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Varya Malina reflected on her romance with Geoffrey Paschel and had fans wondering yet again if they are still going strong after season 4 wrapped in May.

“It’s been a year since I popped up on his doorstep and faced my rival,” the TV personality, 31, began her nostalgic Instagram caption on Tuesday, November 3, alongside throwback clips of her and Geoffrey, 42, enjoying each other’s company.

Courtesy Varya Malina/Instagram

Varya was seemingly referencing a scene shown in a previous episode of the TLC spinoff, where she traveled all the way to Geoffrey’s hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee, from her native Russia to win back his affections after denying his proposal. The mention of her “rival” appeared to be about the moment she came face to face with his friend-turned-love interest, Mary Wallace, upon her arrival.

“Thanks to my determination and audacity the final result turned out to be just as my life had planned it to be … What memories …,” Varya continued in her caption.

The reality star’s enigmatic post left her followers scratching their heads about where she stands with Geoffrey, and some were going back and forth in the comments section.

“Y’all just need to stop playing games already and actually say you’re a couple if you still are,” one social media user fired off. “I am so over these [nondisclosure contracts]. They were not even on the tell-all! Time [to] spill the beans,” another wrote. “Contrary to popular belief, this post makes me think you are NOT together … which is a good thing in my opinion,” a third person speculated.

Varya ultimately said yes to Geoffrey’s second proposal after she flew across the world to pour out her heart to him, but he seemed to reunite with Mary after the show stopped filming.

Courtesy of Varya Malina/Instagram

Fans were hoping to get an update on the trio’s love triangle during the season 4 tell-all, but Varya and Geoffrey were noticeably missing. The single dad later confirmed his assault charges were to blame for his absence, although he previously denied domestic violence claims made against him. At the time, he also dropped a hint that Varya opted to skip the televised special because he wasn’t going to be there.

In June, the Tennessee resident confirmed he was never “fired” from TLC after rumors began swirling because he was a no-show on the tell-all. The next month, Geoffrey hinted at his reality TV return by pointing out his story on the show “is not finished.”

Geoffrey later took to Instagram after completing his first day in court for the assault charges on August 18. “The truth will definitely prevail this time!!!” the star wrote. He is due back in court again on December 17.

As for him and Varya, perhaps we’ll finally get to know the truth in season 5 of Before the 90 Days!