90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Aguero is looking for love and she seemingly found it in sunny Miami, Florida! The mother of one was swept off her feet by Ruben Sanchez, affectionately nicknamed “Ruben the Cuban,” and viewers are curious if the duo are still together after they seemed to hit it off on their first date.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Debbie and Ruben Meet?

After a few unsuccessful attempts at love, Debbie met the 58-year-old, who she says is “sweet like dark rum,” on a dating site and traveled to Florida to meet him in person for the first time. Unfortunately, her adult son Julian, who is also a police officer, refused to allow her to take the trip to meet the potential suitor alone.

“But if it’s the only way that it can bring peace, I guess I’ll just have to accept him going. He doesn’t want history to repeat itself,” she explained during the February 5, 2024, episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, referring to her past relationship with Oussama Berber. “But I don’t want him to get involved in anything that isn’t his business.”

What Happened on Debbie’s First Date With Ruben?

Debbie is known for her eccentric style and Ruben seemed to be her perfect match as they both showed up in colorful ensembles for their first date.

“I mean, Ruben almost made me look conservative,” she joked to the cameras. Meanwhile, Ruben liked that Debbie was as fun and eclectic as him, telling producers in a private confessional that she was “alive, vibrant and not boring.”

After a night of drinks and dancing, the pair seemed to also be aligned in their dating goals as they were both looking for a long-term relationship and not a “fling.” The night ended with a goodnight kiss between Debbie and Ruben, with the pair agreeing to see each other the next day.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Debbie and Ruben Still Together?

It’s unclear if Debbie and Ruben are still together. The pair follow each other on social media, however, have yet to break their silence on their current relationship status. Things seem at least cordial between the two as Ruben has shared photos from Debbie’s Miami trip via social media.

“Miss Debbie in Little Havana, USA enjoying the vibes with Ruben The Cuba,” he captioned a February 7, 2024, snap on Instagram.