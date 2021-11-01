Did 90 Day Fiance's Ariela Weinberg Get Plastic Surgery? See Transformation

Did ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ariela Weinberg Get Plastic Surgery? See Her Transformation

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Ariela Weinberg’s transformation on the show has fans speculating if she’s undergone some plastic surgery.

The TLC personality, who first appeared on season 1 of the spinoff, was recently transparent about a cosmetic procedure she did, having previously shut down claims that her appearance is thanks to going under the knife.

“Happy Halloween Week! Thanks to @dolceaestheticsny for helping me to love my lips!” Ariela captioned a new photo on October 29, flaunting her pout while posing in her costume for this year. “She also helped me to stop grinding my teeth using Botox in my masseter muscles,” the reality star added with the hashtags, “#allergan #botox #fillers #halloween #lipinjections.”

Prior to that, Ariela squashed theories that she had “surgery” just two months ago, explaining that she never had major work done. “Your surgery looks fantastic,” a fan commented under an Instagram post she shared on September 15, to which she reportedly replied, “It’s not surgery but thanks.”

Other fans credit Ariela’s changed appearance to makeup or the filming sequence, as confessionals seem to be recorded last to reflect on the season’s drama. Another thing that contributed to her new look is her 50-pound weight loss after welcoming baby No. 1, son Aviel.

In recent episodes, Ariela and her long-distance love, Biniyam Shibre, have been put to the test as she decides whether or not to return to his native country of Ethiopia following their son Aviel’s hernia surgery in America.

“I’ve thought about it a lot and I’ve decided I’m not coming back to Ethiopia,” she said during the Sunday, October 31, episode. “Why you did it to me, like that?” Bini replied in shock. “Before, when you leave, you promise me just [sic] you want to come back.”

Ariela not only accused him of cheating but also gave Biniyam an ultimatum about their future, telling him they either relocate to Mombasa, Kenya, to start fresh elsewhere or they split and set up a custody arrangement for their son.

For spoilers and to find out of Ariela and Biniyam are still going strong, click here.

Scroll down below to see photos of her transformation!