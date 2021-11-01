Did he or didn’t he? 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Ariela Weinberg accused her fiancé, Biniyam Shibre, of cheating on her while she was in America with their infant son, Aviel, to undergo an operation.

“It’s been two months since I came to the U.S. for Avi’s surgery and since then, things have really deteriorated between Bini and I,” Ariela said in her confessional on the Sunday, October 31 episode. “Over the past few weeks, I’ve gotten a bunch of text messages from friends and Bini’s family members saying that they’ve seen him having parties at our house. And then, because Bini’s photos are being synced to my iCloud, I’ve seen all kinds of people, even faces I’ve never seen before, in and out of my house.”

Ariela called Bini via video chat to confront him about everything that has been going on. She told him that he hasn’t called or asked about how their son is doing after undergoing surgery for a hernia, but Bini explained that the reason he’s been avoiding talking to her is because it always turns into a fight.

She said the reason they get into arguments is because of Bini’s behavior. “You took the home that I had and you turned it into a party house,” she said, claiming he also invited “girls” to their home while she was away in the states. “I don’t know who was sleeping in my bed, who was sleeping in me and Avi’s bed. What you are doing is so shameful,” she told her fiancé.

The Ethiopia native told Ari that he and his friends have been working on their music in the house while she’s been away and said that Ari’s trust issues are what’s causing the tension. Ari then changed the subject to the real reason for her call.

“I’ve thought about it a lot and I’ve decided I’m not coming back to Ethiopia,” she told the performer. “Why you did it to me, like that?” Bini said, getting visibly upset. “Before, when you leave, you promise me just [sic] you want to come back.”

Ari hit back, “After everything you have done, I will never go back to Ethiopia.” Bini insisted that she should not be the only one allowed to make decisions like that in their relationship and that in his culture, that would be considered disrespectful.

“Stop using your culture as an excuse,” the New Jersey native said, then accused Bini of cheating. “Is it normal in your culture to sleep with other women when you’re engaged, is that normal? Biniyam, I’m here in America. I don’t know what you’re doing, but other people seem to have other opinions about what’s going on in the house.”

Bini accused Ari of believing other people and not him, but she said his sister Wish and his friends are the people who told her that he had other women in their house. “No, you’re wrong,” Bini denied.

“OK. You know, for the health and safety for your family, you should consider getting tested,” Ari hit back. In her confessional, the TLC star revealed that another reason why she believes Bini has been unfaithful is because his messages are synced to her phone and she saw that he had gotten a text message from a girl that read, “Do you remember me from the other night at the club?”

Ari then gave Bini and ultimatum: either they move their family out of Ethiopia and to nearby Mombasa, Kenya, so they can work on their marriage and have a fresh start, or they break up and get a custody arrangement so they can coparent Avi together.

Bini protested, telling Ari that she was being “bossy,” but she stood her ground. It seems like fans will have to wait to see what happens next! For spoilers and to find out of Ariela and Biniyam are still together, click here.