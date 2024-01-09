Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre hit a rough patch since fans saw them last on screen and seemingly hinted at a possible split during the Monday, January 8 episode of 90 Day Diaries.

Ariella, 33, and Biniyam, 33, relocated – along with Ariela’s mother, Janice Nini — to Las Vegas, Nevada, after formerly living in her hometown of Princeton, New Jersey. However, Ari called life with Bini “difficult” as she said, “He’s not been nice to me, he’s been ignoring me.”

The mom of one complained about her husband not being present, with her mom agreeing that Bini was spending “less and less” inside of their home.

The freelance writer — whose friends suggested she spend time apart from Bini — told the Ethiopia native that she needed time to decide “what the problem is.” Despite Bini’s opposition that it “wasn’t a good idea,” the New Jersey native felt he should be with someone who makes him happy.

Ariella and Biniyam introduced their relationship on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in June 2020. Ari met Bini while on a trip to Ethiopia and the pair learned they were expecting their first child shortly into their relationship.

They welcomed their son, Avi, together in December 2019 and got engaged by the end of their season. The TLC personalities returned to the franchise in April 2022 to continue sharing their journey as they relocated their family from Ethiopia to the United States on season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé.

Courtesy of Ariela Weinberg/Instagram

Following his arrival in the United States, Biniyam had aspirations of becoming a professional MMA fighter. During the series, fans watched as the couple clashed over the costs of training, along with Ariela feeling like it wasn’t a practical career path to support a family.

“Bini believes anything is possible, and that’s so wonderful, that’s so lovely, but I’ve done the research,” Ariela told producers during the May 22, 2022, episode of the spinoff. “And most MMA fighters really don’t make that much money, and a lot of the money that they make goes right back into their training again.”

As of publication, Ariela and Biniyam have yet to announce a split. Biniyam still has Ariella’s Instagram handle listed with a heart in his social media bio, with one of his pinned posts being a tribute to Ariela.

“Happy mother day, my beautiful wife,” he wrote alongside a photo of him carrying his wife over his shoulders.