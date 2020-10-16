Any day now! Pregnant Jinger Duggar‘s due date is right around the corner. Although the Counting On star hasn’t publicly disclosed when baby No. 2 will arrive, all clues point to November 2020.

On August 4, the soon-to-be mama of two gave a 24-week pregnancy update. “My goals are to wake up a bit before Lissy to have some time alone for Bible reading and prayer, get a prenatal workout in, drink lots of water and take naps whenever I can,” she wrote via Instagram. “With a toddler in tow, that doesn’t happen perfectly each week. Having a goal in mind helps keep me motivated to jump back into my routine whenever I encounter a crazy day here or there.” If, in fact, Jeremy Vuolo‘s wife was exactly 24 weeks on that day, the Duggar daughter will give birth on November 17.

The couple — who share daughter Felicity, 2, — announced they were expecting their second child in May. “We are so excited,” Jinger, 26, told People at the time. “Felicity is going to have [a little] sister. Everything looks great with the baby. We’re so thankful. Had a lot of check-ups and we’re just really, really excited.”

Courtesy of Jinger Vuolo/Instagram

Previously, the duo revealed they suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage. “The morning after we announced to family that we were expecting, Jinger woke up and, woke me up very early in the morning, saying that she thought she lost the baby,” Jeremy, 32, recalled in fall 2019. “We found out later that day that she had. That was very difficult and definitely a trial for us.”

Now, the reality star is in “serious nesting mode” as she gets ready to welcome their baby girl. On October 14, Jinger showed off her perfectly organized pantry, revealing each of her cans had a specific spot in the cupboard.

Unfortunately, Jinger has experienced some criticism as November inches closer. The brunette babe recently got ahead of mom-shamers while sharing a selfie drinking a pumpkin spice latte. “Happy day with a pumpkin spice latte in hand,” she captioned the photo on October 14. “It’s the little things. #yesitsdecaf.”

Tell ’em! We can’t wait to meet Felicity’s little sister.