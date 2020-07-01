Jinger Duggar is Grateful for Sister Joy-Anna Following Miscarriage

Courtesy of Jinger Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar/Instagram

There for each other. Counting On star Jinger Duggar revealed she and her sister Joy-Anna Duggar leaned on one another following their respective miscarriages.

“I talked to Joy a lot in that time,” the 26-year-old told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 30. “We grew closer. We were already close, but that relationship even deepened all the more having been through the same thing. [It] was very difficult, but I was grateful for Joy to be able to talk to her. [My sister-in-law] Lauren also just shared such sweet words with me.”

Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, revealed they suffered a devastating miscarriage in the fall of 2019. In May, they were thrilled to announce they are expecting a rainbow baby. For Joy-Anna’s part, she lost a baby girl following the birth of her son, Gideon, in 2018. Since then, the 22-year-old and her husband, Austin Forsyth, revealed they are expecting baby No. 2 in August.

Upon learning she was pregnant again, Jinger said Joy-Anna was the first Duggar to hear the exciting news. While Joy may be the younger sister, the expecting mom explained she “walked through everything” first. “With her little one that she has on the way now following the miscarriage, [we talked about] how she was dealing with that and even all the fears that come up and how she was trusting God through that.”

Jinger also has her sister Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) to look up to. “We’re just kind of, like, following in [her and Ben Seewald’s] footsteps a little bit behind,” Jinger shared. “Just to see how they’ve handled parenting with two [is helpful].”

Courtesy of The Duggar Family/Instagram

Jinger and Jeremy, 32, are already parents to their 23-month-old daughter, Felicity, and can’t wait to give her a little sister. The couple welcomed baby No. 1 two years after they tied the knot in November 2016. Since then, the family relocated to California in 2019 and couldn’t be happier with their new lifestyle.

“We love it here,” the proud father told the outlet. “We don’t know what’s down the road, but we would have no problem staying here long-term.”

It sounds like both women came out on top following their hardships.

Counting On airs on TLC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.