Jinger Duggar’s Style Evolution: See ‘Counting On’ Star’s Fashion Statements Over the Years

We see you, fashionista! Jinger Duggar used to be known for having a more conservative sense of style, but now she’s rocking some of the biggest trends on the regular. The TLC reality star often posts photos wearing shoulder-baring tops, heels, jeans and even shorts — proving that she’s not afraid to try out something new.

When viewers were first introduced to Jinger and her sisters, they stuck to long dresses and skirts to honor the family dress code, but in the past few years, she’s been setting her own sartorial rules.

“[My parents and I] had conversations before I started wearing pants and just shared my heart with them and where I saw the Lord leading me,” Jinger said in a confessional interview on the October 22, 2019 episode of Counting On. Explaining her parents were accepting of her decision, she added, “My parents always raised us just to honor Christ in everything that we do. That’s where the Lord’s led me as of now.” Although she may be rocking some diverse garments, it’s still important to her to “maintain modesty” and “seek to honor God” in all she does, including her choice of apparel.

Thankfully, her mother, Michelle Duggar, didn’t mind Jinger’s desire to try something new. “It’s OK that my kids may have different convictions than me,” the mom said during the episode. “I know that He’s leading them. And that’s the most important thing, is their walk, their relationship with God.”

Michelle explained her choice to only wear dresses and skirts started as a result of being “saved” at age 15 and wanting the same for her daughters. “I just dressed them in dresses and skirts as well. Being that that was my personal conviction. I think that part of it was more of, you know, mama’s the mama and I’m raising my girls to be modest and honor the Lord and how they represent themselves.”

A few of Jinger’s other sisters have followed suit and started rocking pants on the regular, including Jessa, Jill and Joy.

