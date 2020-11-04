With baby No. 2 on the way, Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) is looking good! Ever since the Counting On star announced she is pregnant, she’s starting to show off her baby bump in sweet photos shared on Instagram. It’s clear she couldn’t be more excited for the family’s new addition — and husband Jeremy Vuolo is pretty excited, too.

The TLC couple broke the news in May by announcing their daughter, Felicity, is “going to have a sister.” Though they explained the tiny tot “doesn’t quite understand” what’s going on just yet, she’s got the gist. It doesn’t hurt that Jinger’s pregnancy is becoming more visible as her bump continues to grow. “She comes up to my belly and says, ‘Baby. Baby,’” the soon-to-be mom of two told People.

Courtesy Jinger Vuolo/Instagram

Jinger, 26, and Jeremy, 32, are “so thankful” to be expecting. Though they’re ready to welcome another little girl, the news is a little bittersweet after the couple revealed they previously suffered a miscarriage in the fall. “The morning after we announced to [the] family that we were expecting, Jinger woke up and woke me up very early in the morning, saying that she thought she lost the baby,” the former soccer player explained. “We found out later that day that she had. That was very difficult and definitely a trial for us.”

Thankfully, the pair were able to be there for each other — and Jinger credits her husband with helping her make it through. “Jer just really supported me,” she gushed. “It was just such a tremendous blessing to have many people who loved on us in that difficulty.”

Now, her pregnancy is looking healthy, and they’re making sure to keep an eye on things with their doctors. “Everything looks great with the baby. We’re so thankful,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum shared. “[We] had a lot of check-ups, and we’re just really, really excited.”

Jinger is also putting in the work to have a ~healthy, fit pregnancy~ on her own. After accidentally revealing she did the research on how to stay active while expecting, she proved she’s up to the challenge when she threw on a pair of shorts and hit the home gym in June. We’re glad to see the mama is feeling good — and she’s looking great.

Check out all of Jinger Duggar’s baby bump photos in the gallery below.