Chugging along! Counting On star Jinger Duggar shared a 24-week pregnancy “update” with her fans as the TLC personality — who is also mom to 23-month-old daughter Felicity — awaits the arrival of baby No. 2.

“My goals are to wake up a bit before Lissy to have some time alone for Bible reading and prayer, get a prenatal workout in, drink lots of water and take naps whenever I can,” the expecting mother, 26, captioned an Instagram photo of herself drinking water on Monday, August 3. “With a toddler in tow, that doesn’t happen perfectly each week. Having a goal in mind helps keep me motivated to jump back into my routine whenever I encounter a crazy day here or there.”

Instagram

Jinger has been keeping her fans updated on her pregnancy journey ever since she and husband Jeremy Vuolo announced they were expecting again in May. “We are so excited. Felicity is going to have a sister,” they told People at the time. “Everything looks great with the baby. We’re so thankful. Had a lot of check-ups and we’re just really, really excited.”

While sharing their exciting news, the couple also revealed they suffered a miscarriage in fall 2019. “The morning after we announced to family that we were expecting, Jinger woke up and, woke me up very early in the morning, saying that she thought she lost the baby,” Jeremy, 32, told the outlet. “We found out later that day that she had. That was very difficult and definitely a trial for us.”

Despite going through such a tough experience, Jeremy and Jinger are thrilled to be expecting a rainbow baby. “Having that little one healthy in the womb, and growing strong, is so exciting,” the former soccer star shared.

The proud parents first met in 2015 after being introduced through Jinger’s sister Jessa and brother-in-law Ben Seewald. The two later went on a mission trip together where Jeremy realized Jinger was “The One,” he said on former Little People, Big World stars Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s podcast, “Behind the Scenes,” in April 2019.

The pair tied the knot one year later in November 2016, and after two years of marriage, they welcomed their first daughter, Felicity, in July 2018.

We can’t wait to watch their family grow.