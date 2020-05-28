Courtesy of Jinger Vuolo/Instagram

Baby No. 2! Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) is pregnant with her second child. The Counting On star and husband Jeremy Vuolo shared they are expecting a baby girl on Thursday, May 28.

“We are so excited,” Jinger, 26, told People. “Felicity is going to have to have a sister. Everything looks great with the baby. We’re so thankful. Had a lot of check-ups and we’re just really, really excited.”

The couple suffered a previous miscarriage in the fall of 2019. “The morning after we announced to family that we were expecting, Jinger woke up and, woke me up very early in the morning, saying that she thought she lost the baby,” Jeremy, 32, said. “We found out later that day that she had. That was very difficult and definitely a trial for us.”

Now, they couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome their rainbow baby. “Having that little one healthy in the womb, and growing strong, is so exciting,” the father said. And big sister Felicity is looking forward to meeting the baby, too. Though she doesn’t fully grasp the concept of what’s happening yet, she knows enough. “She comes up to my belly and says, ‘Baby. Baby,’” Jinger revealed.

There’s no doubt the couple is overjoyed to be expecting, especially considering Jeremy has been gushing about fatherhood on social media. In early April, he took to Instagram to share a photo of him and 21-month-old daughter Felicity, writing, “I had no idea how amazing being a dad would be.” On April 24, he shared a similar sentiment as he posted a family photo that included both his little girl and wife Jinger. “A lot of people told me it would be good, but no one told me it would be this good,” he said.

The parents first sparked pregnancy rumors in March after the Duggar daughter, seemingly by accident, included a maternity hashtag in one of her Instagram posts. While sharing a musical challenge that aimed to raise money for charity, she included the term “#healthyfitpregnancy.”

The move got fans talking — and speculating — that another Vuolo baby was on the way. At the time, neither Jinger nor Jeremy weighed in to confirm or deny the rumors. However, the soon-to-be mom of two did appear to respond to them by editing her post. After the hashtag made headlines, she removed it from her caption, generating even more discussion between fans.

The newly Californian cutie isn’t the only pregnant Counting On star. Little sister Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) also has a little one on the way. In March, she and husband Austin Forsyth revealed they’re expecting a rainbow baby in August. Though there were some initial scares about whether or not the pregnancy would be viable following their tragic miscarriage in 2019, all seems to be well with the future family of four. “Sweet baby girl … We love you more than you know!” Joy, 22, captioned an ultrasound photo in mid-April. “Seeing those little lips [and] nose and hearing her heartbeat made [me] cry tears of joy!!! SO, sooo thankful she is growing and healthy!”

Big sister Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) also had fans theorizing about baby No. 4 after she shared she was talking about baby names with her oldest son, Spurgeon. Telling fans she “loves old names,” she asked her 4-year-old what he thought about “Alice” for a girl. He wasn’t a fan, but one of Jessa’s sisters might be. Is there another Duggar baby boom on the way?