The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has seemingly responded to reports that his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), has moved on and has been talking to rapper Drake via social media.

“Good luck with,” Pedro, 30, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, September 1, with Drake’s “Hell Ya F–king Right” playing over the shot.

“All my exes live in Texas like I’m George Strait. Or they go to Georgia State where tuition is handled by some random [person] that live in Atlanta,” Drake, 35, raps in the clip from his 2011 hit.

Pedro’s post comes just days after reports surfaced that the “God’s Plan” rapper has been pursuing the reality star by sliding into her DMs.

“Drake reached out to see how she was doing and where her head was at, and she responded,” according to Media Take Out. “They’ve been DMing each other back and forth and are planning to meet up soon.”

The outlet went on to claim that the TLC was not ready to enter a new relationship when they first began chatting, but added that “Drake has a way of wearing women down.”

“They might not at first expect any romance with Champagne Papi, but before long – it always ends up that way,” their source revealed.

Reps for Drake and Chantel did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment

In Touch previously confirmed that Pedro filed for divorce from his wife after more than six years of marriage on May 27. At the time of his filing, they former couple were issued mutual restraining orders which barred them “from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.”

Six weeks later, Chantel filed her counterclaims on July 7, where she accused Pedro of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” The registered nurse also claimed that their marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

Since then, fans have watched as their relationship hit its breaking point on the family’s reality show, including the moment the Dominican Republic native moved out of their Georgia home just one day after asking for a divorce.

“When we buy the house, I had a lot of expectations. I believe that this house [was] going to help her to see herself like a mother like a family. Our little nest to start our own family,” he said during the August 27 episode. “She the same person that I met before [sic], she not been growing with me. I don’t want to change her, you can be the way you want, but please, be equal. Put the same amount of effort that I’ve been putting all those years.”