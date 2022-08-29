It’s his turn to speak. The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno was confronted by his estranged wife Chantel Jimeno’s (née Everett) father, Thomas Everett, with accusations of engaging in a “marriage scam” amid allegations that Chantel emptied the couple’s joint bank account.

In a teaser clip for the Monday, August 29, episode of the TLC series, Thomas confronted the Dominican Republic native alongside his youngest daughter, Winter Everett, following the news Pedro asked Chantel for divorce and moved out of their home a short 24 hours later.

“You asked me for my daughter’s hand in marriage, I thought it was gonna be for, you know, you were gonna grow old together,” the dad of three told his former son-in-law. “After four or five years, you have grown apart. It seems like now, it could be a marriage scam.”

While Pedro told Thomas he “didn’t care” about citizenship and his lawyer informed him he could’ve been granted citizenship three years ago if he wanted, he added, “You can think the way that you want, that I do marriage scam, or whatever, but I know in my heart, that I do the best I can do.”

Meanwhile, Chantel’s sister wasn’t having Pedro’s excuses. “The fact that he’s even mentioning, well, ‘I coulda been a citizen by now if I wanted to,’ that just makes me think, ‘You’ve been thinking about this, this whole time,’” she confessed to producers.

“I can’t deal with this no more, the family tell me, ‘It’s always a scam, that my family is scamming, that only I want to take money from her,’” Pedro explained to the cameras. “She take money from me. … They know she took the money. I believe they told her to take the money.”

Pedro discovered that $265,000 was allegedly missing from their joint bank account after his debit card declined when trying to buy new items for his apartment. When he checked his bank account information online, he learned that Chantel had allegedly “swiped out everything.” An attorney for Chantel had “no comment” when reached by In Touch regarding these claims, which were mentioned in a previous motion.

Pedro told Thomas that he just wanted “his half” and didn’t want to be forced to press charges.

“She moved a cashier’s check. She got that check. She walked right [out] with it in her hands, with all that money,” the real estate agent continued. “I’ve been working hard for that money, and she took it. She took it like it’s her money.”

In Touch previously confirmed Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel on May 27, 2022, after six years of marriage. The former couple separated on April 27.

Along with his divorce filing, Pedro filed a motion for an emergency hearing. In the filing, he claimed that on April 23, Chantel allegedly withdrew over $257,000 from their joint business account. He claimed that Chantel allegedly transferred their joint funds into an account in Chantel’s name and sister Winter’s name.