Weighing in. The Family Chantel alum Obed Corporan shares his thoughts on what went wrong between Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) and Pedro Jimeno during an exclusive interview with In Touch.

During the interview, Obed reflects on if the constant drama between Chantel, 31, and Pedro’s families ultimately led to their split. “If there’s something I always admired was how strong they were and how hard they fought to protect their relationship,” he says. “I used to think their family would be their downfall but apparently it was not.”

The TLC star adds that it’s “hard to tell what exactly happened” to lead to the split.

“I do think they loved each other deeply, even under the circumstances they met and how everything went down,” Obed continues.

Pedro, 30, and Chantel met when she was looking for a Spanish tutor and he was looking for an English tutor. After they were set up by a friend, they met for the first time in person while Chantel was visiting his native Dominican Republic. They were first introduced to viewers during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé and went on to star on the spinoffs 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and The Family Chantel.

TLC

Throughout their relationship, Chantel’s family regularly alluded to the fact that they believed Pedro was using her for a green card to come to America so he could work and send money to his family. Meanwhile, Chantel struggled to get along with his mother, Lidia Jimeno, and sister, Nicole Jimeno.

Following their split, Pedro claimed that the reason for the issues in their marriage were due to Chantel not supporting his dreams. However, Obed insisted his reasoning wasn’t solid enough to end the relationship.

“In my opinion that’s not a strong reason to leave someone you love, especially after all they have been through,” he says.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel after six years of marriage on May 27.

Mutual restraining orders were also issued at the time, which stated that the former couple were “restrained from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.”

Six weeks after the real estate agent filed for divorce, Chantel filed her own counterclaims on July 7 and accused the real estate agent of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Additionally, the Georgia native claimed that their “marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” The restraining orders went into effect on July 22, according to paperwork exclusively obtained by In Touch.

Obed made his reality TV debut on season 1 of The Family Chantel as a mutual friend of Chantel and Pedro.

While speaking to In Touch, he previously explained how he became friends with the former couple. “In 2014, I used to date Pedro’s best friend and became his friend as I thought he was a nice guy,” he said. “Chantel was also my ex’s friend and that’s how I ended up being friends with her too.”

During his time on the show, Obed caused drama when he warned Chantel that he thought Lidia and Nicole had a plan for him to marry an American girl so that he could move to the United States and send money back to his family.