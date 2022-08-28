He’s out. The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno moved out one day after asking his estranged wife Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) for a divorce.

In a teaser clip for the Monday, August 29, episode of the TLC series, Pedro, 30, is seen hauling his stuff out of their shared home just shortly the next morning after breaking the news he wanted to end his marriage with the Atlanta, Georgia, native.

Discovery+

“When we buy the house, I had a lot of expectations. I believe that this house, [was] going to help her to see herself like a mother, like a family. Our little nest to start our own family,” the Dominican Republic explained in a solo confessional. “She the same person, that I met before, she not been growing with me. I don’t want to change her, you can be the way you want, but please, be equal. Put the same amount of effort that I’ve been putting all those years.”

In Touch previously confirmed Pedro and Chantel, 31, purchased a five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in Lawrenceville, Georgia, in January 2022. After Pedro informed Chantel of his decision to leave their home to make them both “more comfortable,” she ultimately agreed to give Pedro what he wanted — a divorce.

“I feel like Pedro is abandoning me. He’s deserting me. He’s got a beautiful wife, a beautiful home, [a] picket fence, everything. And he’s throwing it all away, for what?” the TLC personality sadly told the cameras. “I can’t stop him but I could prolong it, but why?”

When the brunette beauty asked where he was going, Pedro replied, “I don’t want to tell you where I go right now. I’m going to a place, OK.”

Chantel also asked her former partner who would be financing their legal separation. “I can pay for this with my money,” he answered quickly.

Pedro previously visited a divorce lawyer Afiya Hinkson to discuss his options in separating from his wife. He learned that Chantel would be financially responsible for him for 10 years due to the affidavit of support she signed after he obtained his green card.

He also discovered that divorce from Chantel would come with a high price. “There are two types of divorces. There’s what we call uncontested and contested,” the attorney informed him. “Uncontested matters from our firm start at $5,000. Contested matters at my law firm start at $10,000.”

In Touch previously confirmed that Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel on May 27, 2022, after six years of marriage.