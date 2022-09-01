More drama. The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno cut off his estranged wife Chantel Jimeno’s (née Everett) phone from their joint plan amid their nasty divorce.

“The fact that he just turned off my phone pretty much solidifies that he wants nothing to do with me,” Chantel, 31, said in a clip from the Monday, September 5, episode, shared by Us Weekly.

She went on to reveal that Pedro, 30, took even more steps to sever their communication after she took a five day trip with friends.

“I can’t make any calls. The only thing that I could do was make a call to the phone carrier,” the Georgia native explained during a confessional.

While Chantel tried to get in contact with Pedro to discuss their issues, she said that he “didn’t want to talk” to her. The reality star added that her estranged husband wanted her to have “no access to the account or the phone number” amid their separation.

“It’s such bulls—t. He doesn’t want to communicate like adults,” the TLC star said. “In preparation or in completion of this divorce process.”

The clip also showed Chantel confiding in her friend Destinee, where she explained that she is now questioning if they ever had a solid relationship.

“I’m having a hard time believing that he ever loved me anymore,” she admitted. Destinee replied, “I just feel like he’s hit an all-time low. I don’t even recognize him anymore.”

Meanwhile, Pedro said that he “never thought this was going to happen between me and her” during his own confessional. While the real estate agent said that he felt “f—king broken” after their split, that didn’t stop him from cutting Chantel off of their joint phone plan.

In Touch previously confirmed that Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel after six years of marriage on May 27.

Mutual restraining orders were issued at the time of the filing, which stated that both exes were “restrained from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.”

Six weeks after he filed for divorce, the registered nurse filed her own counterclaims on July 7 and accused Pedro of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Additionally, Chantel claimed that their “marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” The restraining orders went into effect on July 22, according to paperwork exclusively obtained by In Touch.

While their divorce has played out on The Family Chantel, Chantel finally broke her silence regarding the split on August 25. “I feel very grateful for the supportive women in my life and the ones who have been sending me messages of encouragement,” the TV personality wrote via her Instagram Stories. “Thank you, sisters.”

The Family Chantel airs on TLC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.