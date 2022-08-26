Opening up. The Family Chantel star Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) seemingly broke her silence about her divorce from Pedro Jimeno.

“I feel very grateful for the supportive women in my life and the ones who have been sending me messages of encouragement,” Chantel, 31, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 25. “Thank you, sisters.”

Chantel shared the post four days after their drama came to a head during the Monday, August 22, episode of The Family Chantel. After a brief separation where they remained under the same roof while sleeping in separate bedrooms, Pedro finally asked Chantel for a divorce. While she seemed to accept the news, Chantel broke down crying in her confessional.

“What more could I do? I’ve given you honesty, I’ve given you trust, I’ve given my whole self to you. I brought you here. When everybody else told me you were scamming me, I didn’t listen to them and I trusted in you. I trusted him. I trusted my husband,” Chantel said, choking back tears. “Because he told me that he would not leave me. He told me that! He told me he would never do that! That’s what he said, and I believed it. And all the while, like, I’m just confused.”

After the scene aired, Chantel received an outpouring of support from fans.

Courtesy of Chantel Everett/Instagram

The social media post marks the first time the former 90 Day Fiancé star has seemingly addressed the drama surrounding their split. As In Touch previously confirmed, Pedro, 30, filed for divorce from Chantel after six years of marriage on May 27.

Mutual restraining orders were also issued at the time of the filing, which stated that the exes were “restrained from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.”

Six weeks after the Dominican Republic native filed for divorce, Chantel filed her own counterclaims on July 7 and accused the real estate agent of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Additionally, she claimed that their “marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” The restraining orders went into effect on July 22, according to paperwork exclusively obtained by In Touch.

The former couple first met when she was looking for a Spanish tutor and he was looking to improve his English. After they were set up by a friend, Chantel traveled to the Dominican Republic to meet Pedro in person for the first time and quickly got engaged. TLC viewers were first introduced to the pair during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé. They went on to star on the spinoffs 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and The Family Chantel.

Throughout their relationship, the Georgia native’s family regularly alluded to the fact that they believed Pedro was using her for a green card to come to America so he could work and send money to his family. Meanwhile, Chantel had several issues with his mother, Lidia Jimeno, and sister, Nicole Jimeno.

While Chantel has only directly addressed the split once, she and Pedro have both shared cryptic messages via their Instagram Stories as the end of their marriage plays out on the reality show.

“When life is sweet, say thank you and celebrate,” read a statement that Chantel shared on August 10. “When life is bitter, say thank you and grow.”

Later in the month, Pedro shared a quote regarding ignorance. “Stupidity is the deliberate cultivation of ignorance,” he shared via his Instagram Stories on August 21.