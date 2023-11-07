The Family Chantel’s Chantel and Pedro Sell Home After Divorce

The Family Chantel stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno have officially sold their Lawrenceville, Georgia, home, In Touch exclusively confirms.

The now-divorced couple’s home sold for $417,000 in March 2023, according to a listing viewed by In Touch. The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom property features an open floor plan, high ceilings and a large backyard.

The real estate sale follows news that their home was one of the last ties holding the TLC personalities together following their May 2022 divorce. During the season 5 premiere of The Family Chantel on November 6, the pair faced off in person for the first time in nine months to discuss the joint sale of their home with a real estate agent.

“After not seeing him for nine months, he’s been out of sight and out of mind, but seeing him, was just a reminder of how badly I was treated,” Chantel, 32, told cameras in a private interview, emphasizing the Dominican Republic native disregarded her like she “was trash.” “The moment I sat down, I felt like I made a mistake to show up and grace someone with my presence, who had treated me so bad and evil.”

The real estate agent promised the couple a big profit on the sale of their home, however, Pedro, 32, — who obtained his real estate license in July 2021 — was upset he couldn’t sell the home himself to save on the $25,000 commission that would be paid to the agent.

The agent emphasized that with divorce it was beneficial to have a neutral third party before the nurse injector abruptly added, “It was already discussed and decided upon when he signed our divorce documents, so that’s what we’re going to do.”

Prior to meeting in person, the pair had signed their divorce papers, where they agreed to split the profits for the home 50/50. Chantel’s family felt Pedro didn’t deserve an even split and felt she should have taken him to court.

“I told her, no, do not settle. Take him to court,” Chantel’s mom, Karen Everett, said in a private confessional next to her daughter. “You should’ve taken that scammer to court because you should have gotten alimony and the house. How dare he come in and tell you, ‘I’m going to divorce and I want the house?’”

Pedro and Chantel officially separated in April 2022 and Pedro filed for divorce one month later, claiming their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

Around that time, the 90 Day Fiancé alums were issued mutual restraining orders that prevented them “from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.” Chantel later filed counterclaims accusing Pedro of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Their restraining orders went into effect in July 2022, according to paperwork exclusively obtained by In Touch.

The reality TV personalities were first introduced to fans on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2016. The pair continued to document their love story on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? seasons 2, 3 and 4, before gaining their own spinoff series, The Family Chantel, in July 2019.