The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno bought a new house amid his divorce from Chantel Everett, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

Pedro, 32, bought his new home in Jefferson, Georgia, for $275,000 and the deal was closed on August 25, 2023, In Touch can confirm. The property is a ranch that features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and spans 1,588 square feet.

The home was renovated in 2019 and includes a new roof and features a large open lot with a storage building.

The TLC personality bought the house more than one year after he filed for divorce from Chantel, 32, in May 2022. Pedro claimed in the filing that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch at the time.

After he submitted the paperwork, both Pedro and Chantel were issued mutual restraining orders that prevented the former couple “from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.” The Georgia native later filed counterclaims and accused the real estate agent of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” The restraining orders ultimately went into effect in July 2022.

Fans will get to watch the end of their marriage play out during season 5 of The Family Chantel. The former couple signed their divorce papers during the premiere on Monday, November 6, though it’s not clear exactly when the episode was filmed.

“Going through this divorce has been the hardest time of my life,” Chantel said while reflecting on their split during the show. “I will never forget how it feels to be betrayed by someone that you love so much and now, he’s going to get what’s coming.”

Just hours before the premiere aired, Pedro told the Associated Press that he and Chantel are “not on good terms” after their split. “I follow my way, she goes her way. And right now, we are not talking at all … it’s much better like that because in the end, I want to be separated from the family, and I want to heal myself and be a better person,” he said.

“The damage is done already,” he continued. “It’s not going to be any reconciliation in the future.”

Despite ending their relationship on a sour note, Pedro said he is “at peace with the marriage” and wants the “best for Chantel.”

Pedro also reflected on why their marriage didn’t work, admitting that Chantel and her family had “some issues.” However, he also acknowledged that his family contributed to the demise of their relationship.

“My family is not perfect — nobody’s perfect. But in the end, I haven’t spent that much time with my family,” the TV personality explained, noting that he doesn’t see his family often because they’re in the Dominican Republic and he’s in Georgia. “I’m not going to defend my family at all … my sister, my mother, they’re a little crazy sometimes. But in the end, they were not involved inside our relationship [as much as] the Family Chantel.”