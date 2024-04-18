Ryan Was Arrested for Violating Protective Order Against Mackenzie

Ryan was arrested on February 10, 2023, after violating an order of protection against Mackenzie.

“During today’s conversation with Mackenzie, it was discovered that Ryan had violated the Order of Protection by contacting her father on Thursday advising him to let Mackenzie know he would be at the residence that same day to gather his belongings,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release following Ryan’s arrest. “During the course of looking into the issue of breaking the Order of Protection, HCSO deputies learned that Ryan had an active warrant for harassment which was taken out by the Chattanooga Police Department. Mackenzie was listed as the victim in that incident. That warrant was taken out on February 8, 2023.”

Ryan was taken into custody at his place of employment and was found to be in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Ryan allegedly destroyed the marital home he shared with Mackenzie, as seen in body cam footage obtained by In Touch. The video shows the Chattanooga, Tennessee, home in shambles after the reality TV alum left furniture overturned, windows broken, holes punched in walls and derogatory slurs graffitied on the walls and their bed.

A judge later dismissed the reality TV star’s charges including stalking, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a protection order during a March 2023 court hearing, according to online records viewed by In Touch.