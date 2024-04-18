Inside Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie’s Divorce: From Restraining Orders to Body Cam Footage
Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) first ignited split rumors in January 2023, and more than a year later, the divorce drama only continues.
Deal of the DayOnly $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer) View Deal
The former couple who wed in 2017 and welcomed two children, son Jagger and daughter Stella. Ryan is also a father to Bentley, whom he shares with ex Maci Bookout. After their divorce filing was dismissed in February 2024, fans are curious about where the former couple currently stands.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.
1 of 11
2 of 11
3 of 11
4 of 11
5 of 11
6 of 11
7 of 11
8 of 11
9 of 11
10 of 11
11 of 11