Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards and estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards‘ (née Standifer) divorce case has been dismissed nearly one year after her filing, In Touch can confirm.

Ryan, 36, and Mackenzie’s divorce was dismissed due to inactivity on Monday, February 19. “It is ordered by the court that this case be, and the same is hereby dismissed, without prejudice, with the cost taxed against the plaintiff,” the documents read, according to the U.S. Sun.

“There was never a Final Decree on this case. It sat for over 270 days with nothing filed so it was dismissed on Procedural Steps,” a county clerk told the outlet.

The shocking news comes nearly one year after Mackenzie, 27, filed for divorce on February 27. 2023, amid Ryan’s legal troubles.

The reality star made his return to reality television during season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter where he opened up about his marital issues.

“Mackenzie is being an absolute pain in my ass. She don’t know why she left, it’s been everything under the sun,” Ryan said during an August 2023 episode. “It’s because of my addiction, because I was outside in my garage.”

After Mackenzie filed a protection petition and claimed Ryan held a knife to her back, as well as other alleged incidents of domestic violence, Ryan denied her claims saying, “That’s so dumb.”

“She said I f–king held a knife to her back or something like that … f–k no,” he told producers. “Everyone knows when I get angry, I get f–king angry. So she’s gonna use that against me. But I ain’t never put my hands on a woman ever before.”

Ryan and Mackenzie’s public drama began when the metal fabricator accused his wife of infidelity in January 2023, taking to social media to say, “I trusted you but now your words mean nothing to me, because your actions spoke the truth.”

The father of three was served with an order of protection by Hamilton County Sheriff the following month, which he later broke and was taken into custody on February 10, 2023. He was arrested again on March 1 and April 7 of that year, with charges ranging from stalking to possession of a controlled substance. Most of Ryan’s charges were dropped during a March 14, 2023, court hearing with the understanding that he was to complete six in a substance abuse rehab facility. After checking himself out after just two weeks, Ryan was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison.

He later received furlough and was ordered back to inpatient rehab, where he met current girlfriend Amanda Conner. Following his 28 days in rehab, the Tennessee native was transferred to OASIS halfway house in Chattanooga in August 2023. Mackenzie sparked reconciliation rumors as she was spotted visiting her estranged husband at the halfway house on the day he was transferred. The mother of three was seen wearing her engagement ring and wedding band during the visit, but later denied she and Ryan had rekindled their relationship.

Ryan and Mackenzie tied the knot in September 2017. They share two children together, son Jagger, born in October 2018, and daughter Stella, born in January 2020. Mackenzie is also mother to son Hudson from a previous marriage, while Ryan shares son Bentley with ex Maci Bookout.