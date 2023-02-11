Vicious cycle. Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards was arrested and charged with violating a protective order following cheating allegations against wife Mackenzie Standifer on Friday, February 10, In Touch can confirm.

Ryan, 35, was served with an order of protection by Hamilton County Sheriff on Thursday, February 9. He was ordered to immediately vacate a residence near Harrison Bay State Park. That same day, the former reality star took to Instagram to publicly shame his wife for “[sleeping] with anything that looks at [her].”

Along with his allegations of adultery, Ryan shared a photo of a scantily clad Mackenzie, 26, wearing only a leather jacket and showing her bare skin underneath. The following morning, Mackenzie reported the social media harassment to authorities. She also told authorities that Ryan had contacted her father, Bob Standifer, which was also a violation of the protective order.

“During today’s conversation with Mackenzie, it was discovered that Ryan had violated the Order of Protection by contacting her father on Thursday advising him to let Mackenzie know he would be at the residence that same day to gather his belongings,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release following Ryan’s arrest. “During the course of looking into the issue of breaking the Order of Protection, HCSO deputies learned that Ryan had an active warrant for harassment which was taken out by the Chattanooga Police Department. Mackenzie was listed as the victim in that incident. That warrant was taken out on February 8, 2023.”

Hamilton County Sheriff

Ryan was taken into custody at his place of employment and was found to be in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

In addition to accusing his wife of cheating, the Tennessee native also hinted that divorce was in their future in a separate Instagram post shared on January 29.

“Tomorrow can’t get here fast enough! Don you know what happens when u lay with dogs? … wait look who I’m talking to,” Ryan commented under a photo of the couple shared by Mackenzie in July 2022. “And then blaming it on my addiction yea divorce is the right thing [sic].”

The 16 & Pregnant alum – who shares children Jagger and Stella with his wife, along with son Bentley with ex Maci Bookout – has struggled with substance abuse for years and even entered rehab shortly after their 2017 wedding.

“He’s an addict,” Mackenzie admitted during the June 2017 episode that featured their wedding. “He doesn’t care about anything.”

Ryan later opened up to Dr. Drew Pinsky about his addiction, saying that it “started out with painkillers.”

“I don’t know what made me start using heroin, I can’t remember why I did but I did and once I did, I never went back to doing anything else,” he said during a September 2019 Teen Mom reunion . “Mackenzie asked me what it’s like and I describe it as living in a cage and you can’t do anything, you can’t go anywhere, you can’t travel, it’s awful. Unfortunately, I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, I can’t say I’ll be sober for the rest of my life, I don’t know that. I’d love to be and I’m willing to do whatever it’s going to take.”