Fully moved on. Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards’ (née Standifer) rumored new boyfriend’s mom seemingly confirmed they are dating amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Ryan Edwards.

“My blonde bandits … I love them littles,” a Facebook post by Josh Panter’s mom read, alongside a series of photos from the family’s trip to Orange Beach, Alabama, in early June.

While Mackenzie, 27, was not seen in any of the photos, she was tagged in the post and her eldest son, Hudson, was seen swimming in a hotel pool in one snap. It appears Josh’s ex – with whom he shares daughter Nevley and son Stetson – was also present as she was tagged in the post and commented, “We had such a good time and perfect weather.”

The former reality star has yet to address her relationship status with the Stetley Excavating founder, however, Josh’s mom, Cindy Green Panter, previously shared photos with Mackenzie via Instagram.

“Y’all gotta try this store. Very nice affordable things and great people working there,” she captioned a sweet selfie with Mack from a shopping trip in February. Just one week earlier, Mackenzie was spotted in photos from Josh’s birthday celebration.

“Happy birthday to Josh Panter and Nevley Jo. Friends and food for this beautiful day,” Cindy shared via Instagram on February 18.

The mother of three – who shares Hudson with ex-husband Zachary Stephens and children Stella and Jagger with Ryan – has had a rough year which began with the 16 & Pregnant alum accusing her of adultery in January.

“Take wife down off this,” he commented under a photo of the couple shared by Mackenzie in July 2022. “I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys [sic].”

Ryan, 35, continued, “Tomorrow can’t get here fast enough! Don you know what happens when u lay with dogs? … wait look who I’m talking to. And then blaming it on my addiction yea divorce is the right thing [sic].”

Mackenzie filed for divorce from Ryan on February 27, two weeks after Ryan was arrested and charged with violating a protective order. After a string of legal issues and a short stay in rehab, Ryan was sentenced to one year in jail on April 20 after pleading guilty to harassment charges. He is due back in court on Wednesday, July 12.

“Mack’s back. Thank you so much for your sweet messages!” the former MTV personality captioned a selfie on May 15. “I really have appreciated them and read as many as possible. Let’s do this!”