Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards allegedly destroyed the home that he shared with estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), and the damage is worse than imagined as evidenced in police body cam footage obtained by In Touch.

The video shows the pair’s Chattanooga, Tennessee, home left in shambles after the former reality star allegedly left furniture overturned, windows broken, holes punched in walls and derogatory slurs graffitied on the walls and their bed.

Courtesy of Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

In the kitchen, the refrigerator can be seen toppled over with its contents strewn about, cabinets and drawers are ripped from the walls and what appears to be an assault rifle is spotted amongst the garbage on the island. The chandelier above their front door is torn down and the bathroom mirrors are shattered. Officers step over the family’s belongings as everything has been left in disarray.

It appears the damage did not stop there, as a quick glimpse into their children’s rooms showed more chaos.

The footage was taken as Hamilton County Sheriff’s Officers searched the former couple’s home following Ryan’s arrest for violating a protective order against his wife on February 10. The 16 & Pregnant alum was ordered to immediately vacate a residence near Harrison Bay State Park, In Touch confirmed at the time.

“During today’s conversation with Mackenzie, it was discovered that Ryan had violated the Order of Protection by contacting her father on Thursday advising him to let Mackenzie know he would be at the residence that same day to gather his belongings,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release following Ryan’s arrest. “During the course of looking into the issue of breaking the Order of Protection, HCSO deputies learned that Ryan had an active warrant for harassment which was taken out by the Chattanooga Police Department. Mackenzie was listed as the victim in that incident. That warrant was taken out on February 8, 2023.”

Courtesy of Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

According to the police report from his arrest, which was obtained by The Ashleys, Ryan was listed as a suspect in the vandalization of the home and was found with incriminating evidence at the time of his arrest.

“Upon searching Mr. Edwards, I observed white paint on the tops and sides of his boots which appeared to match what I observed on the floor of the Edwards’ residence,” the report read.

Courtesy of Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

Leading up to his arrest, the MTV personality – who shares son Jagger and daughter Stella with his ex – made public accusations of infidelity against Mack via social media.

“If you guys have never seen a spineless slut this is one. They take your money sleep with anything that looks at them. But they must have a wife to [sic]. God what a joke. It’s sad really,” he shared one day before his arrest, alongside a photo of a scantily clad Mackenzie.

The mother of three filed for divorce on February 27 and was granted a restraining order and temporary custody. Just two days later, Ryan was arrested again, this time for stalking and violating an order of protection.

Charges stemming from his February and March arrests were dropped on March 14, and he was ordered to complete six months in rehab. He pleaded guilty to harassment and will have to wear a GPS monitor and have zero contact with Mackenzie.

Ryan was arrested again and charged with DUI and simple possession on April 7 after he overdosed on drugs while driving his truck. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, April 20.