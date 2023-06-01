Fans of 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom got to know several of Ryan Edwards’ family members, including his mother Jen Edwards, over the years. However, the family was fired from the franchise in 2021. Keep scrolling for updates on what Jen is up to today amid Ryan’s legal issues.

Where Is ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Jen Edwards Now?

While Jen is no longer appearing on Teen Mom OG, fans are still able to keep up with her daily life via Instagram.

Her most recent post was on April 30, 2023, and featured a photo of her husband, Larry Edwards, planting a kiss on her cheek. “My love!” she captioned the sweet snapshot.

What Does ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Jen Edwards Do For a Living?

During her time on MTV, Jen was regularly seen working as a stay-at-home mom as she helped take care of her grandchildren.

She is the grandmother to Jagger and daughter Stella, whom Ryan shares with estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), and son Bentley, whom he shares with Maci Bookout.

Why Was the Edwards Family Fired From ‘Teen Mom’?

Jen and Larry revealed they were let go from Teen Mom OG in March 2021.

“We, the family, have been let go from the show by the network. It’s unbelievable,” Larry told The Sun at the time, adding that they “got in so much trouble” following an argument with Maci during the season 9 reunion. During the fight, Maci claimed that they hadn’t seen Bentley in a month.

In September 2022, Maci exclusively told In Touch that her relationship with Jen and Larry was “cordial” after they were fired.

“It’s a genuine, cordial relationship,” she revealed. “I think for now that’s the best spot for it to be and probably the healthiest. It doesn’t necessarily mean that we won’t get closer again or it won’t get stronger again in the future.”

Now that time has passed, it appears that Maci is on even better terms with Ryan’s parents. On May 31, 2023, Jen wished Maci’s son, Maverick, a happy birthday in the comments section of the reality star’s Instagram post. She previously shared a similar sentiment for Maci’s daughter, Jayde, on her birthday on May 29.

Why Was ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Ryan Edwards Arrested?

Ryan had multiple run-ins with the law in early 2023. In February, he was arrested and charged with violating a protective order filed by Mackenzie, In Touch confirmed at the time. After he was taken into custody, authorities discovered that the father of three was in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Courtesy of Jen Edwards/Instagram

He pleaded guilty to harassment and agreed to wear a GPS monitor, attend rehab, have zero contact with his estranged wife, avoid discussing Mackenzie on social media and “complete HCP Level 2 for 11 months and 29 days” unless he was in treatment, according to court documents viewed by In Touch.

In April 2023, In Touch confirmed that Ryan was hospitalized and arrested after he overdosed on drugs while driving his truck.

After he was released from the hospital, Ryan was arrested and charged with DUI and simple possession. He was sentenced to serve the next year behind bars for violating his probation during an April 20 hearing.

Are Jen Edwards and Ryan’s Estranged Wife Mackenzie Estranged?

While neither Jen nor Mackenzie have publicly commented on the status of their relationship, they didn’t interact during Ryan’s April court date.

Jen and Larry reportedly avoided contact with Mackenzie during the heating, according to The Sun. The outlet, who had a reporter in the courtroom, added that the mother of three walked in alone and did not sit near her in-laws.

After Mackenzie entered the courtroom, the ​Edwardses walked out for 10 minutes before they re-entered and took their seats in the back. “Jen was visibly crying,” the outlet reported, noting that Jen and Larry left before Mackenzie.