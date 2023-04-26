Taking it hard. Teen Mom OG alum Jen Edwards was seen for the first time since her son, Ryan Edwards, was sentenced to one year in prison.

The former reality star – who shares Ryan, 35, with husband Larry Edwards – was spotted with a serious look on her face as she was leaving a liquor store with a brown paper bag tucked under her arm, in photos obtained by The Sun and published on Wednesday, April 26.

Less than one week before her outing, Jen and husband Larry were in attendance at the Hamilton County courthouse on April 20 as their only child was ordered to spend the next 11 months and 29 days behind bars after violating his probation.

The 16 & Pregnant alum was arrested on February 10 after he violated the protective order against estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer). He was subsequently released on bond but arrested again on March 1, two days after Mack, 26, filed for divorce.

“Earlier this afternoon, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel arrested Ryan Edwards on the following charges: Stalking [and] Violation of Order of Protection,” a March 1 press release stated.

During his March 14 court appearance, Ryan pleaded guilty to harassment. Judge Starnes agreed to drop most of the charges stemming from the two arrests in exchange for the Tennessee native completing six months in rehab.

In addition, Ryan was ordered to wear a GPS monitor, go to rehab, have no contact with the victim and “complete HCP Level 2 for 11 months and 29 days” unless he is in treatment.

After Ryan failed to complete his agreed-upon rehab stint and was arrested again on April 7 after returning to Chattanooga, his 11 months and 29 days sentence was reinstated. The MTV personality is serving his sentence at the Silverdale Detention Center and is due back in court on June 12 for charges stemming from his latest arrest.

While showing their support for their son in court, Jen and Larry reportedly avoided contact with their soon-to-be former daughter-in-law, according to The Sun who had a reporter in the courtroom.

The couple entered and sat in the back of the courtroom looking “emotional and upset,” the outlet reported at the time. Shortly after, Mackenzie walked in alone and while she did not sit near her in-laws, her presence caused the Edwards to walk out of the room.

“Jen was visibly crying,” they reported, noting that, following the sentencing, the couple left first and did not interact with the mother of three.