Keeping it cordial. Teen Mom OG alum Jen Edwards shared a rare comment on Maci McKinney‘s (née Bookout) social media post amid her son Ryan Edward’s one-year prison sentence.

Maci, 31, took to Instagram on Monday, May 29, to share a birthday post dedicated to her daughter, Jayde, whom she shares with her husband, Taylor McKinney.

“Not to be defined, but to be the example of a female who is empowered, fearless, progressive, and innovative; to go against the grain,” the mom of three captioned a carousel of memories. “She is tough, selfless, beautiful, AND today she is 8 years old! Happy Birthday Miss Jayde Carter!!”

Courtesy of Maci Bookout/Instagram

In the comment section of the post, Jen wished her son’s ex-fiancée’s daughter their well wishes. ‘Happy Birthday beautiful girl! Mimi and Papa always love your hugs,” the matriarch wrote underneath the photos. “You are very special!”

As MTV viewers know, Maci welcomed her son, Bentley, with Ryan in October 2008, and the two struggled to coparent since their split in 2009.

The last time viewers saw Maci and Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, on screen was during the season 9 reunion special, which was filmed in February 2021. After Maci alleged that Ryan’s parents hadn’t seen their grandson, 14, in a month, a heated altercation broke out.

Courtesy of Maci Bookout/Instagram

A month later, Larry and Jen later revealed they had been ousted from Teen Mom OG, explaining that they “got in so much trouble” following the argument with Maci.

“We family have been let go from the show by the network. It’s unbelievable,” Larry told The Sun in March 2021. At the time, Maci asked the network for her ex Ryan and his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards, to be fired from the series, according to multiple outlets.

While fans haven’t heard from Jen or Larry since they were fired from the show, their son has made headlines for his legal trouble. The 16 & Pregnant alum was arrested on February 10, 2023, after he violated a protective order against his wife. He was subsequently released on bond but arrested again on March 1, two days after Mack, 26, filed for divorce.

During his March 14 court appearance, Ryan pleaded guilty to harassment. Judge Starnes agreed to drop most of the charges stemming from the two arrests in exchange for the Tennessee native completing six months in rehab.

In addition, the MTV personality was ordered to wear a GPS monitor, go to rehab, have no contact with the victim and “complete HCP Level 2 for 11 months and 29 days” unless he is in treatment.

After Ryan failed to complete his agreed-upon rehab stint and was arrested again on April 7 after returning to Chattanooga, his 11 months and 29 days sentence was reinstated.

Jen and Larry were in attendance at the Hamilton County courthouse on April 20 as their only son was ordered to spend the next year behind bars for violating his probation. The couple reportedly looked “emotional and upset” as they sat in the back of the courtroom, according to The Sun who had a reporter present. The pair reportedly avoided contact with their former daughter-in-law and her presence caused the Edwards to walk out of the room.

“Jen was visibly crying,” the publication reported, noting that, following the sentencing, the couple left first and did not interact with the mother of three.

Ryan is currently serving his sentence at the Silverdale Detention Center and is due back in court on June 12 for charges stemming from his latest arrest.