Teen Mom alum Ryan Edwards’ parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, were seen in attendance at their son’s sentencing hearing on Thursday, April 20, and noticeably avoided contact with his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer).

Jen and Larry entered and sat in the back of the courtroom looking “emotional and upset,” according to The Sun, who had a reporter on scene. Shortly after, Mackenzie, 26, walked in alone and did not sit near her in-laws.

The outlet claimed that upon Mackenzie’s entrance, the Edwards walked out of the courtroom for 10 minutes before re-entering and taking their seats in the back. “Jen was visibly crying,” the reported, noting that the couple left first and did not interact with their daughter-in-law after the hearing was over.

The former reality star appeared in court after being arrested on April 7 when he was found unconscious after his vehicle hit a curb. His April 7 arrest was the latest in a string of legal issues for the father of three as he was previously arrested on February 10 and March 1.

His first arrest on harassment charges came after he publicly accused his wife of adultery, which prompted her to file an order of protection against him.

“I told him that I wanted a divorce, so he’s known for a minute,” Mack told Hamilton County Sheriff Officers in body cam video recorded after police responded to the call of their destroyed home taken on February 10. “He just got crazy and violent, and he’s never been that way before, ever.”

The mother of three also alleged that Ryan made “a legitimate threat on her life” during a disturbing phone conversation.

“You better f–king lie to the dudes who come and ask you, they’re gonna come and ask you at work,” Ryan said during the phone call, which Mackenzie recorded. “If you don’t tell me the truth right now, God you’re gonna f–king regret that. … What’s about to happen to you is gonna be ugly.”

At the time of his arrest, the father of three was found to be in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. He was charged with harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, according to the documents viewed by In Touch.



After she filed for divorce on February 27, Ryan was arrested again and charged with “stalking [and] violation of order of protection,” according to a March 1 press release by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

When Ryan pleaded guilty to harassment charges on March 14, his drug charges stemming from his two previous arrests were dropped contingent on him completing six months in rehab for substance abuse. After leaving rehab early and being arrested again on April 7 for DUI and simple possession, the 16 & Pregnant alum was sentenced to 11 months and 29 in prison.

“This court is used to seeing probation violations, this defendant received a lenient break from this court and my office in March,” the attorney for the state said in court on Thursday, per The Sun. “He was given the opportunity for the second or third time to pursue rehabilitation. He has a drug problem. He had an opportunity to pursue rehabilitation. He failed to do that.”

The lawyer then added that Ryan is “a danger to himself and the public.”

“His option is to get clean or die,” the state attorney added, before Judge Starnes reportedly said, “He’s an extreme danger to himself, he died on Broad Street and had to be brought back to life. You would’ve been dead. You should realize that.”

He is scheduled to appear back in court for his remaining charges on June 12.