Teen Mom alum Mackenzie Edwards shared a rare photo of Ryan Edwards and their daughter, Stella, on Instagram on Thursday, March 24.

The photo showed Ryan, 34, atop a black Harley Davidson motorcycle with Stella sitting in front of him. He wore a bright red shirt, jeans and a black baseball cap while kissing Stella adorably on the head.

Courtesy of Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

Fans were quick to show their support of Ryan. One person commented, “Ryan looks good,” while another wrote, “I always had hope in Ryan while everyone seemed to talk down on him.”

Ryan and Mackenzie share two children together, Jagger, 3, and Stella, 2. Ryan also shares a 12-year-old son, Bentley, with Teen Mom costar and ex Maci Bookout, while Mackenzie shares a 7-year-old son, Hudson, with ex-husband Zach Stephens.

Mackenzie and Zach were married from September 2013 to July 2016. The two got married when she was five months pregnant with Hudson. Their custody arrangement was settled in March 2021, as the two resolved “all issues” during mediation.

Despite Zach’s filing for joint custody, Mackenzie was ordered to be the primary residential parent. The two will make joint decisions on major issues with Hudson like education, non-emergent health care and religious upbringing. After Zach requested child support, she admitted that she was “able and capable of providing support.” Mackenzie was also awarded $9,100 from Zach for child support arrears and various other fees and expenses related to Hudson.

Ryan and Mackenzie were fired from the MTV reality show in March 2021 after Ryan’s dad, Larry Edwards, had a blowout fight on the reunion special with Maci’s husband, Taylor McKinney. Ryan blamed Maci, 30, for the two getting fired, saying it was “retaliation” for the reunion show fight. “Maci is in fear that my mom and dad will start telling the truth. She will always fight to have us off the show,” he told The Sun at the time.

The two were at odds since Maci was refusing to allow Ryan to see Bentley until he agreed to go to therapy with him. The father of three has been somewhat unstable, as he’s bounced in and out of jail and rehab for years now. He also claimed that he got into a fight with MTV producers right before his firing because they took down his American flag during filming.