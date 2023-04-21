Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards Didn’t ‘Have a Clue’ Why He Was Being Arrested After Vandalizing Home

Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards claimed to not “have a clue” why he was in handcuffs during his February 10 arrest, according to police body cam footage obtained by In Touch.

“You know, I can go to my house,” Ryan, 35, can be heard telling officers as he’s placed in the back of a police car. While one of the arresting officers clarified that’s not the case when there’s an order of protection in place, Ryan added, “There wasn’t an order of protection when I was in it.”

While the arresting officer informed the father of three that they were “not going to ask [him] any questions right now,” he was given his Miranda Rights on site. The footage of the former reality star’s arrest was taken at his place of employment on February 10 as he was charged with violating a protective order against estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer).

The Tennessee native was visibly agitated as officers searched him, saying, “You are all over me.” At the time of his arrest, Ryan was found to be in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Ryan was served with an order of protection by Hamilton County Sheriff just one day prior and was ordered to immediately vacate the couple’s residence.

In a separate body cam video obtained by In Touch, officers, along with Mackenzie, 26, were seen assessing the damage to the former couple’s home after Ryan allegedly ransacked and destroyed the place.

“I told him that I wanted a divorce, so he’s known for a minute,” the mother of three told Hamilton County Sheriff Officers in the video. “He just got crazy and violent, and he’s never been that way before, ever.”

In the footage of his arrest, officers are seen taking photos of the soles of Ryan’s work boots, which appear to have white paint splattered on them. According to the police report obtained by The Ashley’s, officers believed the splatters matched the paint used to graffiti the walls in the Edwards’ home,

Prior to his arrest, the MTV personality allegedly made threats against Mackenzie’s life during a disturbing phone conversation which the mother of three recorded, according to an arrest affidavit ​obtained by In Touch.

“You better f–king lie to the dudes who come and ask you, they’re gonna come and ask you at work,” Ryan said during the phone call with Mackenzie. “If you don’t tell me the truth right now, God you’re gonna f–king regret that. … What’s about to happen to you is gonna be ugly.”

Mackenzie filed for divorce on February 27 and was granted a restraining order and temporary custody of their children. The metal fabricator was arrested again two days later and charged with stalking and violating a protective order.

Ryan’s drug charges stemming from his February 10 and March 1 arrests were dropped, and he was ordered to complete six months in rehab after pleading guilty to harassment on March 14. He was arrested for a third time on April 7 after violating the terms of his agreement when he was found unconscious in his car after the vehicle hit a curb.

Ryan was sentenced to one year in prison for harassment on Thursday, April 20, and is due back in court on June 12 for sentencing on his drug charges.