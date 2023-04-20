Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) claimed that estranged husband Ryan Edwards got “violent” after she informed him that she “wanted a divorce,” according to police body cam footage obtained by In Touch.

“I told him that I wanted a divorce, so he’s known for a minute,” Mackenzie, 26, told Hamilton County Sheriff Officers in a video that was recorded after police responded to the call of their destroyed home taken on February 10. “He just got crazy and violent, and he’s never been that way before, ever.”

The mother of three went on to say that their children “saw the whole thing.” Mackenzie added that 4-year-old son Jagger and 3-year-old daughter Stella are doing as good as “can be” given the circumstances.

“They just want to come home, and now they can’t,” she said through tears.

The video footage shows the former couple’s Chattanooga, Tennessee, home left in shambles after the 16 & Pregnant alum allegedly ransacked and destroyed the place, leaving behind broken windows, overturned furniture and graffitied walls.

Ryan, 35, was arrested that same day for violating a protective order against his wife. He was ordered to immediately vacate a residence near Harrison Bay State Park, In Touch confirmed at the time.

Prior to his arrest, Ryan allegedly threatened his wife during a disturbing phone conversation, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by In Touch. Mackenzie told officers that she and the father of three have a “history of domestic violence issues,” but that she “interpreted this as a legitimate threat on her life.”

“You better f–king lie to the dudes who come and ask you, they’re gonna come and ask you at work,” Ryan said during the conversation with Mackenzie. “If you don’t tell me the truth right now, God you’re gonna f–king regret that. … What’s about to happen to you is gonna be ugly.”

While Mackenzie – who also shares son Hudson with ex-husband Zachary Stephens – was visibly shaken in the February 10 body cam footage, she went on to say that she and Ryan “had issues for a long time.”

“Ryan has severe substance abuse issues that I found out about the day after we got married, six years ago,” she told officers. “All of that was on national television and everything. So I stayed and tried to help. I was 20. It just got to be too much.”

The social media influencer filed for divorce from the Tennessee native on February 27 and was granted a restraining order and temporary custody of their children.

On Thursday, April 20, Ryan was sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty to harassment charges stemming from his February 10 and March 1 arrests.