‘Teen Mom’ Alum Jenelle Evans Has Experienced Custody and CPS Woes: Breaking Down the Drama

Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans has faced several ups and downs when it comes to raising her eldest son, Jace Evans, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis.

Jenelle became a mother when she gave birth to Jace in August 2009. She was living with her mother, Barbara Evans, at the time, while she eventually gave ​Barbara custody in 2010 when her partying got out of control.

After years of battling Barbara over Jace’s custody, Jenelle ​regained parental control on her son in March 2023. However, the transition wasn’t all smooth sailing, and the former MTV personality has faced several obstacles since Jace started permanently living with her and her husband, David Eason.

In addition to Jace, Jenelle shares son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith and daughter Ensley with David.

