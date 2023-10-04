Teen Mom’s Jenelle Slams Jace Custody Removal Claims

Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans slammed claims son Jace Evans was taken from her custody following the news of the teenager’s third disappearance in two months.

“Idk why there’s rumors going around that Jace was removed from my custody because that is not true,” Jenelle, 31, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 3. “Not true. Stop making up false accusations about my family.”

The MTV personality doubled down on her message via a video posted on TikTok that same day. “You don’t know about any details of the situation. Yet all you guys want to do is sit here and continuously harass all my accounts,” Jenelle said in the video clip. “My son was never taken from my custody. My son is still in my custody. I still have primary custody.”

While Jenelle wouldn’t comment on her son’s current whereabouts, she also seemingly touched on claims that she and her husband, David Eason, were under investigation for child neglect. “And if you don’t think I’m being thoroughly looked at right now, you have that wrong because I have already been checked,” she continued. “People have already been interviewed and the people that are personally involved in this situation know exactly what’s going on.”

The North Carolina native’s message follows reports that local law enforcement confirmed to TMZ on October 4 that Jenelle and her husband, 35, were under investigation for child neglect. The investigation came after her son’s latest and third runaway attempt, where he was reported missing on September 28.

After being found, Jace — who Jenelle shares with ex Andrew Lewis — was later taken to the hospital and visible marks were found on his neck and arm. Sources told the publication that the alleged assault is believed to have happened at someone else’s home. A Ring camera on the property was taken by Child Protective Services (CPS) and police amid the investigation. In Touch exclusively confirmed on Monday, October 2, that Jace had been found and was undergoing a “mental health evaluation” and being cared for in the hospital.

Later that day, it was revealed that Columbus County Police visited Jenelle’s mother Barbara Evans’ home during the time Jace was missing. During the visit, the matriarch, 65, alerted authorities that Jace had claimed his stepfather assaulted him, according to a report obtained by The Ashley.

Jenelle clapped back at claims that David was involved, claiming her mother said “a lot of untrue things.” “This isn’t about David whether you want to blame him or not,” the mother of three wrote via Twitter on October 2. “Imagine what you don’t hear from my side.”

Jenelle went on to accuse Barbara of “using police to falsely report” the claims and alleged that her mother was “trying to make us look bad as a family.”

Teen Mom fans have watched the ups and downs of Barbara and Jenelle’s relationship documented on the long-running series. Barbara previously had custody of her grandson for over a decade, though Jenelle regained custody of Jace in March.

David broke his silence regarding the allegations one day later in a statement posted on Instagram. “It takes a sick person to spread lies on the internet about a child! Then the rest of you are sick for chiming in like you know something because you read their lies,” he wrote alongside a photo of him, Jenelle and their kids on October 3. “You people really need help! Our kids are in our custody and anything you read is not true!”

David also claimed that “police reports have been falsified” and reiterated that Barbara was “NOT involved and “NOT allowed to speak to him right now.”

Jace was first reported missing on August 15 by the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Department after he left school early. With the help of his location on social media, he was later found “in the trees behind the school building.”

Two weeks later, Jace was reported missing again on August 28 after Jenelle hadn’t heard from him for several hours. He was eventually found at a gas station near the family’s home.