Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, has spoken out after his stepson, Jace Evans, allegedly accused him of assault.

When Jace went missing for a third time on Friday, September 28, Columbus County Police visited Jenelle’s mother Barbara Evans’ home. During the visit, Barbara, 65, told authorities that Jace, 14, claimed David, 35, had assaulted him, according to an incident report obtained by The Ashley on Monday, October 2.

“It takes a sick person to spread lies on the internet about a child! Then the rest of you are sick for chiming in like you know something because you read their lies,” David captioned a photo of him, Jenelle, 31, and their kids via Instagram on Tuesday, October 3. “You people really need help! Our kids are in our custody and anything you read is not true!”

The former MTV personality stated that the “police reports have been falsified and the truth is already apparent to everyone involved.”

“Barbara is NOT involved and she is NOT allowed to speak to him right now,” David concluded. “The best thing any of you can do for Jace is to stop talking about him all together please! Thanks.”

In Touch confirmed on October 2 that Jace had been found and was ​receiving medical attention. “CPS got involved when Jace was checked into [the] hospital,” Jenelle’s manager exclusively confirmed to In Touch. “Jace is still in the hospital yes, they are doing a mental health evaluation.”

After the police report with Barbara’s claims was released, Jenelle took to Twitter to clap back at a fan who told her to leave David.

“This isn’t about David whether you want to blame him or not,” the mother of three began before she directly addressed Barbara’s claims. “My mom says a lot of untrue things lately to everyone about me but wanted me to have custody? Imagine what you don’t hear from my side.”

Barbara and Jenelle have always had a complicated relationship, while the grandmother had custody of Jace for over a decade. However, Jenelle regained parental control from her in March.

In a following post, the former reality star alleged that her mother was “using police to falsely report” the claims and stated that she was “trying to make us look bad as a family.”

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

“There are multiple people involved in this situation and they know the truth, and so does God,” she continued, adding that she has not spoken to Barbara “since July.” Jenelle then admitted that she was “so confused” as Jace’s runaway attempts have continued.

Jace – who Jenelle shares with ex Andrew Lewis – was first reported missing on August 15 by the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Department after he left school around 2:45 p.m. He was later located “in the trees behind the school building,” with his Snapchat revealing his location.

Shortly after his first disappearance, Jenelle slammed Barbara on social media for publicly commenting on the incident. “Cut my own mother off again, and she has to keep going with the articles,” Jenelle wrote on Facebook at the time. “Doesn’t call to check up, doesn’t ask me how he is, but talks to TMZ to give updates she knows nothing about.”

The drama continued on August 28 when Jace was reported missing a second time after Jenelle hadn’t heard from him for several hours. Jace was eventually located at a gas station near the family’s home.