Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans’ eldest son, Jace Evans, claimed he ran away for a third time after his stepfather, David Eason, allegedly “assaulted” him.

Four days after Jace, 14, was reported missing on Thursday, September 28, an incident report from Columbus County Police ​obtained by The Ashley claimed that authorities were dispatched to Jenelle’s mother Barbara Evans’ home after the former reality star called 911 around 11:30 p.m. Jenelle, 31, reportedly claimed that she believed Barbara, 65, was hiding her son.

Police arrived at Barbara’s home, though it was determined that Jace was not there. During the visit, Barbara revealed that Jace had run away because David, 35, allegedly assaulted him.

“Made contact with Barbara who advised [Jace] was not at the residence…” the police report stated, according to The Ashley. “She advised that she had spoken to [Jace] earlier in the evening when he called from an unknown number and told her about being assaulted by David Eason and that he ran away and was hiding.”

Barbara explained that Jace asked her to pick him up, though she was unable to due to “ongoing legal and custody issues.”

Jace was found one day after his disappearance and was sent to a hospital, In Touch exclusively confirmed on Monday, October 2. “CPS got involved when Jace was checked into [the] hospital,” Jenelle’s manager, August Keen, exclusively told In Touch. “Jace is still in the hospital yes, they are doing a mental health evaluation.”

The September incident is not the first time Jace – whom Jenelle shares with Andrew Lewis – has run away. He was first reported missing on August 15 by Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Department after he was seen leaving school around 2:45 p.m. The teen was later located “in the trees behind the school building,” according to his location on Snapchat.

Two weeks later, Jace was reported missing again on August 28. The Teen Mom 2 alum contacted the police after she hadn’t heard from Jace for several hours. He was later found at a gas station about 10 minutes away from their home.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

“Jenelle is a momma bear raising a teenage boy. Jace likes exploring his extensive property that has woods, lakes,” August said in a statement to In Touch following Jace’s second disappearance. “He decided to explore too far. Jenelle got worried and called the police after he didn’t come back before it became dark.”

Following Jace’s first disappearance, Jenelle took to Facebook to slam Barbara for speaking to reporters about Jace’s disappearance. “Cut my own mother off again, and she has to keep going with the articles,” she wrote in a Facebook status. “Doesn’t call to check up, doesn’t ask me how he is, but talks to TMZ to give updates she knows nothing about.”

The North Carolina native didn’t explain which “updates” her mother had given, though her post seemingly referenced Barbara tellingTMZ that she believed Jenelle’s alleged decision to take Jace “off ADHD meds” could have led him to run away. Barbara said her grandson had been on the medication for seven years and was seeing a behavioral specialist, though Jenelle allegedly took Jace off the medication and stopped his specialist appointments when she regained full custody of her son in March. Before Jenelle had custody, Jace had been living with Barbara and was under her care for more than a decade.