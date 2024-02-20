Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans reunited with her eldest son, Jace Evans, after Child Protective Services (CPS) dropped its case against her and husband David Eason.

Jenelle, 32, took to TikTok on Monday, February 19, to share a video of her and her kids – Jace, 14, Kaiser, 9, and Ensley, 6 – trying out different types of Ramen noodles. At one point, Jace was seen helping Ensley use chopsticks. The teen was also documented eating the noodles and grabbing a drink out of the fridge.

The former reality star shared the clip just four days after she confirmed that CPS dropped its case against her and David, 35. “I have some good news and I’m kind of shaking right now from anxiety,” Jenelle told fans in a TikTok video shared on February 15. “All allegations against me and my husband have been officially dropped.”

After explaining that “CPS took a voluntary dismissal,” Jenelle said she wasn’t originally planning to share the news publicly. “But right now, I need to control the narrative now that this case has been dropped,” she added. “I’m focusing on Jace’s mental health and I want to focus solely on his mental health right now.”

She shared that she decided to reveal the case update because “someone is already leaking information to the media.” While she admitted she didn’t know who leaked the information, Jenelle explained that either Jace’s father, Andrew Lewis, and her mother, Barbara Evans, are likely behind it because they are the “only two people who knew the information.”

“I’d appreciate it if everyone respects my son’s privacy so he can get his mental health in check,” she continued. “Just know that I am super happy. I feel like this is unreal. Still hasn’t hit me yet.”

Jenelle and Jace reunited following his several runaway attempts. He was first reported missing in mid-August 2023, and he disappeared a second time two weeks later. Jace’s problems continued when he snuck out of a window in Jenelle and David’s home in September 2023. After he was found, Jace accused David of assault in a social media post, though her husband was later charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

David was eventually indicted on child abuse charges during a hearing on January 10. “They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior,” a court clerk told In Touch at the time.

Jace’s runaway attempts continued when he left Barbara’s home in November 2023. He was placed in CPS care, while a source told The Ashley that his living situation was “temporary” on January 16. However, it’s not currently known where Jace is living after the CPS case was dropped.