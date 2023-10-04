Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, are suspected of child neglect following her son Jace Evans’ third disappearance.

Law enforcement told TMZ on Wednesday, October 4, that Jenelle, 31, and David, 35, are currently under investigation for child neglect after Jace, 14, was reported missing on September 28.

Following his latest runaway attempt, Jace – who Jenelle shares with ex Andrew Lewis – was taken to the hospital and visible marks were found on his neck and arm. Sources told the outlet that the alleged assault is believed to have happened at someone else’s home. A Ring camera on the property was taken by Child Protective Services (CPS) and police amid the investigation.

In Touch confirmed on Monday, October 2, that the teen had been found and was undergoing a “mental health evaluation.”

Later that day, it was revealed that Columbus County Police visited Jenelle’s mother Barbara Evans’ home when Jace was still missing. During the visit, Barbara, 65, told authorities that Jace claimed David had assaulted him, according to an incident report obtained by The Ashley.

Jenelle gave an update when she took to Twitter to clap back at a fan who told her to leave David after the police report was released. “This isn’t about David whether you want to blame him or not,” the mother of three began before directly addressing her mother’s claims. “My mom says a lot of untrue things lately to everyone about me but wanted me to have custody? Imagine what you don’t hear from my side.”

Teen Mom 2 fans have watched the ups and downs in Barbara and Jenelle’s relationship documented on the show. Barbara previously had custody of Jace for over a decade, though Jenelle regained parental control in March.

Jenelle went on to accuse her mother of “using police to falsely report” the claims and stated that she was “trying to make us look bad as a family.”

“There are multiple people involved in this situation and they know the truth, and so does God,” the MTV alum continued, noting that she has not been in contact with Barbara “since July.”

David also broke his silence regarding the allegations in a statement posted via Instagram on Tuesday, October 3. “It takes a sick person to spread lies on the internet about a child! Then the rest of you are sick for chiming in like you know something because you read their lies,” he wrote alongside a photo of him, Jenelle and their kids. “You people really need help! Our kids are in our custody and anything you read is not true!”

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

After claiming that the “police reports have been falsified and the truth is already apparent to everyone involved,” David said that “Barbara is NOT involved and she is NOT allowed to speak to him right now.”

Jace was first reported missing on August 15 by the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Department after he left school. With the help of his location on Snapchat, he was later located “in the trees behind the school building.”

Two weeks later, Jace was reported missing a second time on August 28 after Jenelle hadn’t heard from him for several hours. He was eventually found at a gas station near the family’s home.