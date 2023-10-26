Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans broke her silence just hours after her husband, David Eason, was charged with child abuse following son Jace Evans’ third runaway attempt.

“You would think police wouldn’t make a one sided police investigation. They didn’t conduct interviews. Didn’t ask any information from the parents,” Jenelle, 31, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 24. “This seems like a very bias situation like everytime before. I trusted the detective with all my heart.. Forgot you can’t trust cops.. Silly me. I do not trust anyone around me. Going MIA for a while.”

Jenelle’s comment was shared shortly after TMZ reported that David, 35, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse involving the 14-year-old. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by Child Protective Services (CPS) and North Carolina’s Columbus County Police following Jace’s disappearance on September 28.

The teenager was hospitalized with visible marks on his neck and arm after being located. In Touch later confirmed that Jenelle and David were the subjects of a CPS investigation after Jace reportedly claimed his stepdad “assaulted” him.

“CPS got involved when Jace was checked into [the] hospital,” Jenelle’s manager exclusively confirmed to In Touch at the time. “Jace is still in the hospital yes, they are doing a mental health evaluation.”

The mother of three – who also shares son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith and daughter Ensley with her husband – took to social media to give her husband “props” following Jace’s allegations.

“He is being accused of some horrible, horrible s–t that is not true. I was there, my kids were there, everyone was there. You guys have no idea about the details,” she said in an October 15 TikTok video, adding that David has “the most patience I’ve ever seen.” “It just makes me really sad for David. Because David is like, he’s just taking all of these punches, rolling with it, not saying s–t. I don’t blame him, and I feel really bad for him because my kids adore that man. My kids love that man so much”

For his part, David slammed reports that he assaulted his stepson, writing via Instagram, “Our kids are in our custody and anything you read is not true!”

“Police reports have been falsified and the truth is already apparent to everyone involved,” David continued in his October 3 rant. “Barbara is NOT involved and she is NOT allowed to speak to [Jace] right now. The best thing any of you can do for Jace is to stop talking about him all together please! Thanks.”

Jenelle was granted full custody of her eldest son in March, after a decade-long battle with her mother, Barbara Evans. However, following Jace’s release from the hospital, he was seemingly spotted riding in the car with his grandmother, leading many to believe she had regained custody.

David is due in court in Columbus County on November 29, according to court records viewed by In Touch.