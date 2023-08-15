Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans’ 14-year-old son, Jace, has been found after being reported as a runaway, In Touch can confirm.

“As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I’m sure the majority of us all once did as kids too,” Jenelle, 31, told TMZ after he was found located and safe on Tuesday, August 15. “We decided to take his phone away and that’s when he decided to run off, Jace is a good kid and we’re not dealing with anything that most families don’t deal with while raising children.”

According to the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Department, Jace was last seen leaving school around 2:45 p.m. when he was reported as a runaway. Jenelle’s son was reportedly wearing a gray sweatshirt, with the writing “Classical Charter Schools of America,” but officers said at the time that he could also be wearing a navy shirt.

The startling report comes as the mother of three – who shares son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis, son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith, and daughter Ensley with husband David Eason — found herself in a heated back-and-forth battle with her husband on social media, where she revealed she felt “stuck” in her marriage.

In her statement, Jenelle emphasized that Jace’s recent run-in with the law had “absolutely nothing to do” with her “situation with David.”

“David, we do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids,” she continued. “This is a teenage boy being a teenager mad that we decided to take his phone away.”

The battle between the couple — who tied the knot in 2017 — had escalated just three days prior to Jace’s reported runaway, with the reality star taking to social media to accuse David of stealing from her and cheating on her.

“You’re right David Eason, I have depression because of you. I’ve been mentioning my feelings to the public for a few days now,” Jenelle wrote via Facebook on August 12. “Stolen debit cards, name calling, buying every toy you want in life and asking for another motorcycle for weeks now, planning and paying for all family trips, having lots of ‘fun’ IN MY OWN HOUSE when I was in [Tennessee] (2019) that I pay for, not coming home until late hours, hearing ‘no one likes you, that’s why you don’t have friends’ on top of lots of other negative things, constantly pushing you off of me because I don’t want you to touch me.”

Jenelle was previously granted full custody of Jace after a decades-long custody battle in March, revealing that she and her mother, Barbara Evans, made the decision “together.”

“We want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter,” the former MTV personality told Us Weekly at the time. “My mother agrees it’s time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father. She also thinks it’s important for Jace to be around a father figure to learn ‘boy things’ and have ‘men talk.’”