Favorite home? Sister Wives star Kody Brown spends a lot of time at fourth wife Robyn Brown’s home since moving from Las Vegas to Arizona.

While former sister wife Christine Brown claims that Robyn receives preferential treatment from their husband and is his “favorite wife,” the mother of five claims that “isn’t a new complaint.”

“I’m not getting some preferential treatment, even though that’s what they think,” Robyn said in a confessional during the September 18 episode of their reality series. She went on to say that the other wives “make assumptions” about what goes on in her home between the couple.

Christine isn’t the only one who has noticed favoritism between the polygamist patriarch and his legal wife, however. According to sister wife Janelle Brown, sons Gabriel and Garrison have been frustrated by the amount of time their father spends at Robyn’s home.

“For my boys, there’s so much more going on than just this fight over whose COVID rules should be followed,” Janelle admitted during the same episode. “They have for a long time perceived that Kody’s focus, you know, his time, everything, was spent the majority at Robyn’s house, even when we lived in Vegas.”

Kody and his then-four wives previously lived in four separate homes on a cul-de-sac in Las Vegas before selling their homes and purchasing a large piece of land in Arizona called Coyote Pass. The father of 18 had goals of building one massive compound on their new land to accommodate their entire polygamous family, however, his wives were not as keen on the idea.

While they agreed to build separate homes on even plots of land – one for each wife and her children – Kody later came up with a new plan to build a fifth house for himself, out-of-town guests and their adult children to stay at when they visit.

Robyn became Kody’s fourth wife when they spiritually wed in May 2010. In December 2014, in order to legally marry Robyn and adopt her three children from her previous relationship, Kody divorced his first wife, Meri Brown. Kody and Robyn were legally married on December 11, 2014. Kody and Meri remain spiritually wed.

Amid delays on their custom-built Coyote Pass homes, Kody and Robyn purchased a temporary home in Flagstaff, Arizona, as they wait to break ground. The home features a woodsy backyard with a large deck and a stunning view and an open floor plan that is ideal for their large family gatherings.

Keep scrolling to see photos of all of Robyn Brown’s homes.