Sister Wives star Meri Brown and husband Kody Brown’s marriage has been rocky in recent years, which led many fans to wonder: Is Meri leaving Kody? Keep reading to see inside breakup speculation following his split from third wife Christine Brown.

Meri and Kody’s Marital Trouble on Sister Wives

While the couple, who wed in 1990, have survived many ups and downs over the years, viewers saw just how rocky things have been during season 16.

In promos, Meri admitted she had “considered everything,” including leaving Kody. They share one daughter, Mariah.

For his part, Kody has not been shy about his tumultuous marriage to his first wife.

“Meri and I have been in a very dark place for a very long time,” the Wyoming native told Us Weekly in February. “It’s been more about trying to get ourselves out of this hole that we dug ourselves into. … I hope that some communication heals things. It’s been a long time and it’s been very difficult.”

That being said, a source told Us Weekly that the TLC couple have “zero relationship” and anything seen on camera is “all fake,” adding, “They’re together for TV, essentially.”

Meri and Kody Are Already Legally Divorced

Meri was the only sister wife Kody was legally bound to after she became his first spouse. However, they divorced in 2014 so the former salesperson could legally marry fourth wife Robyn Brown and adopt her three children.

“We have chosen to legally restructure our family,” the Browns said in a statement at the time. “We made this decision together as a family. We are grateful to our family, friends and fans for all their love and support.”

While Meri and Kody remained spiritually married, adding another wife to the mix took its toll on the reality TV couple. The LuLaRoe rep struggled post-divorce and even sought “companionship” from someone online, who ended up being a catfish.

Meri Seemingly Supported Christine After Split

Christine shocked fans when she announced that she was leaving Kody in November. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family,” she wrote in a statement. “At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Meri seemingly sent a supportive message to Christine via Instagram while posting for the first time after the split news.

“The joy we feel has little to do with the circumstances of our lives and everything to do with the focus of our lives,” read a quote from Russel M. Nelson via her Instagram Stories.

What Meri Has Said About Leaving Kody

Meri has been very candid about the pitfalls of their marriage, but she’s stayed adamant that they are going to stick things out. In December 2020, she released a lengthy message via Instagram assuring that she’s “committed” to Kody and “not going anywhere.”

“I love this man. I don’t owe anyone an explanation but I’ll do it anyway. I’m well aware that we, as a family, have chosen to put ourselves ‘out there’, which, in turn, brings about all kinds of speculation, commentary, and opinions,” Meri wrote. “But it comes down to this. My relationship with him is MY relationship with him. Sure we’ve had ups and downs through the years (I mean, isn’t that somewhat normal?) High highs and low lows. But here’s my truth. I love him. I love my family. I’m committed. I have 30 years in this. We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able. I’m an independent person who does her own thing.”