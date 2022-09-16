Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown’s Home Is Fit for a Large Family! See Photos of Her Stunning Houses

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown, along with husband Kody Brown and fellow sister wives Meri Brown and Robyn Brown, relocated from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona.

The large family – plus former sister wife Christine Brown – sold their four homes on a Las Vegas cul-de-sac before purchasing a large piece of land called Coyote Pass. While Kody’s goal was to build one massive house to fit his entire polygamous family, his wives at the time were less than enthused by the prospect. Despite agreeing to divide their land into even quarters and building each wife a home of their own, during a season 16 episode, Kody later played with the idea of building a fifth home for himself to house out-of-town guests.

After multiple delays in the building process, Janelle – who shares children Madison, Logan, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and Savanah with her husband – decided to take matters into her own hands. In June 2021, she announced that she had moved out of her rental home and would be moving on to the family property after purchasing an RV.

“So, I have something fun to share. I acted boldly and seized an adventure,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “The rental where I was living was sold and I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental. Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are I’m sure, rentals are even harder to come by. Presenting my new summer adventure – the RV life but camped on our property.”

However, just one month later, the mother of six revealed why that plan didn’t pan out.

“I didn’t go to the RV this summer,” she said in response to a fan’s Instagram comment in July. “Savanah really struggled with the RV.”

“She was a trooper last year, but she said, ‘Mom, this year, I just can’t,’” Janelle continued in her video. “She’s going into her senior year. So, we opted to just keep it — it’s at the repair shop right now — but we’ll use it on the weekends.”

Janelle and her children ultimately moved into a rental property as they continue to wait for their family’s complex to be built. However, her son Garrison moved out amid an ongoing feud with his father.

“I just called Janelle and said, ‘I need Gabriel and I need Garrison to both move out,” Kody said during a season 17 episode, after Garrison called to let him know that he was cutting off communication with the patriarch.

Garrison purchased a $329,000 Arizona home in December 2021, In Touch confirmed at the time.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Janelle’s stunning home.